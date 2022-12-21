FlixBus pick-up point moving to Aberdeen bus station in New Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The FlixBus service which launched in the north-east earlier this year is moving to Aberdeen bus station.

The German bus company introduced the Aberdeen to Glasgow route on August 8 with introductory prices as low as 99p.

Since then, buses have run seven days a week leaving from Littlejohn Street in the city centre.

The service is now relocating to Aberdeen bus station, at Union Square, where buses will start departing from Tuesday, January 3.

The new base has the benefit of providing passengers with shelter and seating before they board the bus.

Tickets on the service now start from £2.49 and all journeys are free for National Entitlement Card holders.

FlixBus routes across the country

FlixBus was founded with the aim of making sustainable travel comfortable and affordable for its customers.

Over the past nine years, the company has expanded to operate in more than 2,400 destinations across 40 countries.

In Scotland, it provides connections to and from Glasgow, Stirling, Perth and Dundee, as well as Aberdeen, four times a day.

This network is operated by independent bus company McGill’s through a partnership which began in 2021.

To book tickets with FlixBus, visit their website.