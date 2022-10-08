‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

By Cameron Roy
October 8, 2022, 7:08 pm Updated: October 9, 2022, 10:53 am
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.

Hundreds of people have come together to discuss plans to save Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse.

Krakatoa was full of people keen to come up with a way of reopening the doors to the independent cinema, which was locked up on Thursday after its owners went into administration.

Twenty staff members were made redundant in Aberdeen, with more jobs lost at Edinburgh Filmhouse too.

Organised by Jacob Campbell and the Save the Belmont Cinema group, about 15 speakers addressed the crowd at Saturday’s meeting.

They were made up from members of staff who had recently unexpectedly lost their jobs, to politicians and activists. The atmosphere was supportive as every speaker was given a round of applause after they finished.

A view from the stage in the dark Krakatoa bar who hosted the meeting at short notice. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.

Should Belmont be taken into community ownership?

Craig Adams, 51, is one of the co-owners of Krakatoa, and was the first person to speak at the meeting.

He suggested the the Belmont should set up as a Community Interest Company, which is the same type of organisation as Krakatoa.

The bar often hosts community meetings on a Saturday morning for activist groups. It is owned collectively by the 31 people who work there.

Mr Adams told the Press and Journal: “It would mean decisions are taken through consensus voting. This means something can’t happen unless people are prepared to go along with it as a group.”

Political leaders voice support

Also in attendance at the meeting were councillors Desmond Bouse and Sandra McDonald, who represent the George Street and Harbour area of the city centre.

Former lord provost Barney Crockett, who represents Bridge of Don, told the crowd: “I don’t think it’s a forlorn hope. But it needs a positive attitude by the community and the city council.”

Scottish Labour councillor Barney Crockett spoke at the event. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.

Maggie Chapman, North East MSP, was also supportive, telling the crowd: “If you need advice just ask.”

However, some concerns were raised due to the fact the cinema was a large building and it requires a lot of energy to heat.

One of the main reasons parent charity Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) went into administration was because energy bills were forecast to rise by £200,000 over the next 12 months.

It will require a ‘business brain’

Dallas King, 42, worked at the Belmont for 13 years – eventually ending up as manager.

He told the Press and Journal: “The cost of living crisis means viewing habits have changed and its a very difficult time to launch a cinema.

“I know first hand it is very difficult to make money. It’s not something you would want to rush into.

Dallas King, who worked at the Belmont for 13 years also spoke to the crowd. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.

“I think right now it has community support but we would need a business brain behind it.”

Could the cinema and bar be separated?

Mr King also raised the point that most money cinemas make does not come from ticket sales, as they mostly have to be sent to the film creators.

Selling more food and drink could be part of the solution to make the Belmont sustainable.

Belmont Cinema, on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Others in the meeting raised the point that the cinema and the downstairs bar could be separated and operated by two different groups.

Craig Thom, the owner of the cafe and bar Faffless, had previously revealed hopes to convert the downstairs into a restaurant.

Should the council take control?

Another possibility raised at the meeting was the potential of the council taking control.

Kirsty Lawie, an Aberdeen writer, spoke at the meeting and advocated for Aberdeen City Council to take control of the operation. They already own the building and operate other cultural sites around the city.

She said: “The council should take responsibility for this cultural space.

“We should create a Friends of Belmont Cinema group and pressure the council to get involved.”

Meanwhile, Creative Scotland and the council have said they are exploring the options.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also tasked the Scottish Government to examine whether any support can be provided.

What next for the Save Belmont Cinema group?

At the end of the meeting, organiser Mr Campbell gathered a list of names from those who wanted to put themselves forward for the action group.

They asked for those with experience in law, accounting and public affairs to come forward. It will decide in due course what plan of action to take.

To get involved, follow the Facebook group, Save The Belmont.

History shows that the much-loved Belmont has always been a survivor

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…
Margaret Mundie, pictured left, had to move in with her sister Norma Ellington after her power was turned off. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen woman has to make 30 phone calls over two days to get power…
The public has their say at a consultation event on the plans for Aberdeen beach. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Mixed views on Aberdeen's proposed beach revamp at second consultation
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
Crowds cheer on Boyzlife at Aberdeen Music Hall. Picture Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
3
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer makes six-hour trip
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after making wrong turn up dead end street in Countesswells

More from Press and Journal

Scotland manager Steve Clarke salutes the Tartan Army. Image: SNS
Scotland to face former champions Spain and Norway in Euro 2024 qualifiers
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City: Ross Draper targets run of form after victory on the road against…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Backhill Steading at Kemnay was previously a mill and is for sale at price over £500,000.
Six delightful homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Deklyn Davidson crashed on the B999 at the Tillyeve junction. Supplied by Google
'You can't blame the road': Driver wouldn't take full responsibility for bridge crash that…
Aberdeen assistant manager Lee Sharp during the 4-0 loss to Dundee United.
ANALYSIS: Major questions raised by nightmare performance from Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde Aberdeen
Comedy legend Jack Dee is one of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival's headliners.
REVIEW: Hilariously grumpy comedian Jack Dee is the perfect tonic for sell-out Music Hall…

Editor's Picks