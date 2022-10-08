‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people have come together to discuss plans to save Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse.

Krakatoa was full of people keen to come up with a way of reopening the doors to the independent cinema, which was locked up on Thursday after its owners went into administration.

Twenty staff members were made redundant in Aberdeen, with more jobs lost at Edinburgh Filmhouse too.

Organised by Jacob Campbell and the Save the Belmont Cinema group, about 15 speakers addressed the crowd at Saturday’s meeting.

They were made up from members of staff who had recently unexpectedly lost their jobs, to politicians and activists. The atmosphere was supportive as every speaker was given a round of applause after they finished.

Should Belmont be taken into community ownership?

Craig Adams, 51, is one of the co-owners of Krakatoa, and was the first person to speak at the meeting.

He suggested the the Belmont should set up as a Community Interest Company, which is the same type of organisation as Krakatoa.

The bar often hosts community meetings on a Saturday morning for activist groups. It is owned collectively by the 31 people who work there.

Mr Adams told the Press and Journal: “It would mean decisions are taken through consensus voting. This means something can’t happen unless people are prepared to go along with it as a group.”

Political leaders voice support

Also in attendance at the meeting were councillors Desmond Bouse and Sandra McDonald, who represent the George Street and Harbour area of the city centre.

Former lord provost Barney Crockett, who represents Bridge of Don, told the crowd: “I don’t think it’s a forlorn hope. But it needs a positive attitude by the community and the city council.”

Maggie Chapman, North East MSP, was also supportive, telling the crowd: “If you need advice just ask.”

However, some concerns were raised due to the fact the cinema was a large building and it requires a lot of energy to heat.

One of the main reasons parent charity Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) went into administration was because energy bills were forecast to rise by £200,000 over the next 12 months.

It will require a ‘business brain’

Dallas King, 42, worked at the Belmont for 13 years – eventually ending up as manager.

He told the Press and Journal: “The cost of living crisis means viewing habits have changed and its a very difficult time to launch a cinema.

“I know first hand it is very difficult to make money. It’s not something you would want to rush into.

“I think right now it has community support but we would need a business brain behind it.”

Could the cinema and bar be separated?

Mr King also raised the point that most money cinemas make does not come from ticket sales, as they mostly have to be sent to the film creators.

Selling more food and drink could be part of the solution to make the Belmont sustainable.

Others in the meeting raised the point that the cinema and the downstairs bar could be separated and operated by two different groups.

Craig Thom, the owner of the cafe and bar Faffless, had previously revealed hopes to convert the downstairs into a restaurant.

Should the council take control?

Another possibility raised at the meeting was the potential of the council taking control.

Kirsty Lawie, an Aberdeen writer, spoke at the meeting and advocated for Aberdeen City Council to take control of the operation. They already own the building and operate other cultural sites around the city.

She said: “The council should take responsibility for this cultural space.

“We should create a Friends of Belmont Cinema group and pressure the council to get involved.”

Meanwhile, Creative Scotland and the council have said they are exploring the options.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also tasked the Scottish Government to examine whether any support can be provided.

What next for the Save Belmont Cinema group?

At the end of the meeting, organiser Mr Campbell gathered a list of names from those who wanted to put themselves forward for the action group.

They asked for those with experience in law, accounting and public affairs to come forward. It will decide in due course what plan of action to take.

To get involved, follow the Facebook group, Save The Belmont.