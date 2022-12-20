Sport Aberdeen asks members to back plea for extra funding in ‘urgent government intervention’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sport Aberdeen is urging members to back a desperate plea for extra government funding amid fears for the future of leisure services in the city.

In a letter to members and centre users, managing director Alistair Roberston said the trust is facing “unprecedented challenges greater than those during the pandemic”.

The energy and cost of living crises, as well as severe cuts to public sector funding from the Scottish Government and further austerity, have been blamed.

Sport Aberdeen, which runs 20 facilities – including six swimming pools – across the city, is now battling through a “risky” financial uncertainty amid a “perfect storm of events”.

Earlier this month, Mr Robertson said the combined annual cost of running the organisation’s various facilities could more than double, jumping from £800,000 to £1.8million.

His statement came just months after the pool at the Beach Leisure Centre was closed as a cost-saving measure, with other facilities also in danger of soon facing the same fate.

He is now asking those using the remaining leisure services in Aberdeen to support him in an “urgent government intervention”.

Sport centres in ‘vulnerable position’

In his letter – which he encourages members to copy and also send – Mr Robertson encouraged members to write to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, backing his plea for more funds to keep the “vulnerable sector” alive.

While he stressed this is not Aberdeen City Council’s fault, he said their predicament is largely impacted by the authority’s limited investment in the organisation.

He wrote: “Unfortunately, this is a perfect storm of events that will lead to a major increase in our operating costs aligned with a reduction in income.

“A key factor is the Scottish Government’s funding for local authorities. As that is reduced for Aberdeen City Council, so too will be the level of funding that it can provide to us to run the services.

“This leaves Sport Aberdeen, and all organisations like us in a vulnerable position, with many across the UK already resigned to closing sports centres, swimming pools, libraries and other community facilities early next year.”

Last month, Sports Aberdeen celebrated the official opening of its revamped facilities at Northfield.

The former Northfield Swimming Pool underwent a £4.8million upgrade, and now includes a 82ft swimming pool with six lanes, a 40-station gym and a studio with fitness classes, as well as a community wellbeing space.

Highlighting the importance of Sport Aberdeen‘s work in the city, Mr Robertson added: “The Leisure Trust sector makes a vital contribution to the health and wellbeing of our communities, with every penny reinvested back into venues and programmes.

“We need urgent government intervention and you can add your voice to our campaign.”