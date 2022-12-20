Shell-shocked boss Jim Goodwin says Aberdeen should have been more disciplined in injury time against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shell-shocked boss Jim Goodwin admits he has no explanation for Aberdeen’s late collapse against Rangers.

Aberdeen were leading 2-1 deep into injury time and on course to end a 13 game winless run against the Ibrox club.

Then disaster struck as Scott Arfield netted a dramatic injury time double in the 95th and 97th minute.

The Dons boss revealed his players were all distraught at blowing the lead and taking nothing from the match.

Goodwin says it is the first time in his career he has ever experienced such a dramatic loss of a winning position.

And he insists his players should have shown more discipline to see out the game from a winning position.

Goodwin said: “It is very hard to put into words to be honest as there is probably a little bit too much emotion involved at the minute.

“I have never experienced anything quite like that in my career up to now.

“It is a difficult one to process.

“The boys were excellent for large spells of the game and deservedly went in front just after half time.

“We were on the front foot and looked like possibly getting a third goal.

“When you get to those late stages of a game you just have to see it through, it’s as simple as that.

“That’s all I can say about it.”

‘The lads are dead on their feet’

Aberdeen fell behind to a Fashion Sakala goal before going ahead through sensational strikes from Duk and Leighton Clarkson either side of half-time.

Goodwin made a triple substitution in the 65th minute when taking off goal heroes Clarkson and Duk along with leading scorer Bojan Miovski.

He explained it was because they were “dead on their feet” and cramping up.

The Reds were only minutes away from a first home win against Rangers since September 2016.

Then in a frantic ending it all went wrong for Goodwin’s side as the match turned on its head.

Goodwin said: “Rangers were throwing everything at us and we just didn’t manage the game well enough.

“I could talk about fatigue but people would probably think I am making excuses.

“But I do think that played a part.

“The boys looked tired and we were getting deeper and deeper as the game went on.

“That’s why we made the changes we did because the front lads were dead on their feet and cramping up.

“So we decided to make some changes, freshen it up and try to see it through.

“Unfortunately we were not capable of that.

“Even at 2-2 there is only a couple of minutes left, albeit we would have been gutted to have drawn the game.

“The fact I’m sitting here having lost it – I can’t explain it to be honest.

“The lads are dead on their feet. They are distraught and it is a very quiet dressing room.

“I think we are all in the same boat wondering how we managed to lose that game.”

No problem with injury time duration

Seven minutes of injury time were added onto the match.

The length of time added on brought complaints from many Aberdeen supporters.

Goodwin said: “I haven’t had the chance to add up what the time would have been.

“I know there were a lot of substitutes and one or two injuries so I am not going to argue about the time added on.

“Regardless of the number that goes up on the board we need to manage the game better.

“We need to show a bit more discipline at those key moments.

“We will analyse it.

“I don’t have the words at the moment to explain why that situation happened.

“We will watch it back, talk with the group and have to go again on Saturday.”