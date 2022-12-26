Driver clocked at 131mph on A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road among more than 8,400 speeders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 8,400 drivers have been caught speeding on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road this year.

The 51.5-mile stretch of road connects two of Scotland’s largest cities, with several smaller settlements on the route.

Nearly half of the total was detected at Laurencekirk, where 3,639 speeding motorists were caught where the limit lowers to 50mph at the town’s notorious junction.

There are 30 average speed camera sites along the road and some have clocked motorists driving well above the speed limit.

One driver this year was caught driving at an average of 131mph, while another 10 were detected travelling between 111mph and 130 mph.

A further 129 drivers were detected at speeds between 91mph and 110mph, while another 4,651 were caught doing 71mph to 90mph.

‘Appalling to see drivers flouting the law’

In total 8,430 drivers were caught speeding on the A90 so far in 2022, however, this figure is lower than 2021’s total of 10,505 but more than the 7,435 detected in 2020, which was the first year of the Covid pandemic.

According to a freedom of information request made to police by the Scottish Conservatives, May and September were the worst months for speeding in 2022.

May clocked up 1,169 offences and September recorded the highest total at 1,210, while November and January recorded the joint lowest total at 289 offences.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s appalling to see drivers flouting the law by using the A90 as a race track and reaching speeds of 131mph.

“The extent of speeding offences along the whole stretch of the A90 is extremely worrying, but the figures highlight just how dangerous it is at Laurencekirk for those trying to cross the carriageway.

“There is no doubt average speed cameras have had a calming effect on the majority of traffic on the A90, but it’s clear speeding is still prevalent on the road.”