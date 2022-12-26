Man, 51, dies on Christmas Day after taking unwell in Aberdeen city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 51-year-old man has died after falling unwell in Aberdeen city centre on Christmas Day.

Police were called to reports of a person having health difficulties on Castle Street at around 7.10pm yesterday.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but died shortly after.

Images show the area around the Aberdeen High Court building and The Wig cordoned off, with officers seen investigating the scene for more than hour.

A police spokesman has confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

He said: “Around 7.10pm on Sunday, December 25, we were called to a report of man unwell on Castle Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the 51-year-old man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”