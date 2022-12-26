Man demanded money from shopper in Aberdeen supermarket car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man demanded money from shopper in Aberdeen supermarket car park

David Mackay By David Mackay
December 26, 2022, 12:46 pm Updated: December 26, 2022, 12:47 pm
New plans for the Aberdeen Morrisons are moving forward.
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson

An investigation has been launched after an attempted robbery in the Morrisons supermarket car park in Aberdeen on Christmas Eve.

A man demanded money from a man who was parked in a silver Mercedes at about 3.45pm.

The suspect, who is described as being about 20, made off on a bicycle with thick tyres and purple markings on the frame.

Police say the man was of medium height and build with darker skin. He was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Officers are now eager to speak to any witnesses who were in the West North Street car park at the time.

Detective Constable Tom Cameron said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace this man and we believe there were a number of people around at the time who may have seen what happened.

“In particular, we would like to speak to two men and two women who we believe may be witnesses who can help with our investigation.

“Also, anyone who saw this man on the bicycle and where he went is also asked to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2554 from December 24. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
The man left the Morrisons car park in Aberdeen on a bicycle. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented