Man demanded money from shopper in Aberdeen supermarket car park

An investigation has been launched after an attempted robbery in the Morrisons supermarket car park in Aberdeen on Christmas Eve.

A man demanded money from a man who was parked in a silver Mercedes at about 3.45pm.

The suspect, who is described as being about 20, made off on a bicycle with thick tyres and purple markings on the frame.

Police say the man was of medium height and build with darker skin. He was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Officers are now eager to speak to any witnesses who were in the West North Street car park at the time.

Detective Constable Tom Cameron said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace this man and we believe there were a number of people around at the time who may have seen what happened.

“In particular, we would like to speak to two men and two women who we believe may be witnesses who can help with our investigation.

“Also, anyone who saw this man on the bicycle and where he went is also asked to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2554 from December 24. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.