Body of man, 81, pulled from river near Huntly on Christmas Day

The body of an elderly man has been pulled from the River Deveron near Huntly on Christmas Day.

Emergency services and coastguard rescue teams from Buckie, Burghead and Macduff were called to the scene at around 8.30am to assist the police.

Police cordoned off the scene just after 9.30am when the body of an 81-year-old man was recovered from the River Deveron.

The man’s family have been made aware and police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Emergency services as well as the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness left the scene at around 10.30am.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.30am on Sunday, 25 December, the body of an 81-year-old man was recovered from the River Deveron, Huntly.

“His family are aware and there are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”