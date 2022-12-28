Aberdeen City Council praises hard work by gritter drivers and support staff so far this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen City Council praises hard work by gritter drivers and support staff so far this winter

By Chris Cromar
December 28, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 11:43 am
Gritters have been out in force in Aberdeen due to the wintry weather recently. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
Gritters have been out in force in Aberdeen due to the wintry weather recently. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen’s gritter drivers, grounds staff, fleet maintenance team and support staff were today praised for their hard work so far this winter by the city council.

A total of 7,700 tonnes of salt has been used to grit Aberdeen’s 620 miles of roads and 1,242 miles of pavements, which are prioritised to ensure that the main routes are kept open.

The recent 10 days of snow and ice has meant more salt has been used than recent years and an extra delivery of 3,000 tonnes of salt was delivered on December 22.

A further delivery of 3,000 tonnes will be delivered by boat to the harbour in the new year, adding to the council’s current stock levels of 15,000 tonnes.

Gritter drivers have been working round-the-clock shifts and the council has had to grit primary routes three times some nights, as well as during the day, when it was snowing to combat the constant freeze/thaw/freeze effect.

‘Dedicated staff go above and beyond their duty’

Aberdeen City Council co-leader, Ian Yuill said: “The gritter drivers, grounds staff and support office staff have done an excellent job so far this winter and particularly in the recent snowy spell.

“Even in difficult winter conditions, our dedicated staff go above and beyond their duty to help people while doing their best to grit roads and pavements, however, we cannot be everywhere around the city at the same time and we also thank people who are community spirited and spread salt in their streets.”

Snow and ice affected the city earlier this month. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The council’s net zero, environment and transport vice convener, Miranda Radley, added: “We want to keep the main roads open and residents safe and we’d encourage people to keep a close check on weather forecasts, plan their journeys, adhere to police and travel advice, and look up information at www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/winter.”

In total, Aberdeen City Council has used about 180 staff to deal with the challenging weather so far this winter, including some ground staff who assist when there is snow or ice on the ground.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented