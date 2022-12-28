Aberdeen airport in push for duty-free shopping for arriving passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen airport in push for duty-free shopping for arriving passengers

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is facing calls to allow Norway-style duty-free shopping on arrival at Aberdeen Airport in a bid to boost sales and develop new routes.
Adele Merson
December 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 7:25 am
Duty free shop at Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Supplied.
It follows reports of “incredible successes” there and in Switzerland.

The switch in focus would allow passengers to wait until they arrive in the UK to make their VAT-free purchases.

Emma Small, retail account manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said the move would deliver a “much-needed boost” to UK airports that are losing sales to overseas airports.

The airport would reinvest newly generated cash in the development of new international routes.

Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Ms Small said: “This has the potential to improve infrastructure and connectivity in regional areas, in turn making them more attractive to tourists and international passengers.”

She said “many” regional airports rely on areas such as duty-free and retail sales for up to 40% of their revenue.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson, whose constituency includes the airport, says the policy will “drive forward capital investment, create jobs, and potentially increase passenger spending by 20-30%”.

European examples

Research carried out by York Aviation, a consultancy firm for the aviation industry, looked at the introduction of duty-free arrival stores in Norway and Switzerland.

Norway introduced the shops in 2005 and saw a 37 percentage point increase in arrivals duty-free sales – from 22% in 2005 to 59% in 2015.

Switzerland, where the shops were first set up in 2011, saw less of a boost. Arrivals duty free sales increased there from 22% in 2012 to a peak of 27% in 2017.

The research, published in October, states “convenience” boosts spending in arrivals duty free shops in Switzerland.

Oslo Airport. Image: Shutterstock

The report states: “Travellers that would normally purchase duty-free on board or carry purchases from the point of departure, can now easily purchase upon arrival at the relevant Swiss airport without carrying goods onboard for the entire journey.”

The research looks at the impact arrivals duty-free in Norway is having on Aberdeen Airport as a case study.

This clearly demonstrates that arrivals shops compete primarily with departures shops.

Research report by York Aviation.

This shows there was an “immediate and dramatic impact” on sales to Norwegian-bound passengers in the departure shops at Aberdeen Airport.

The report states: “Information from the operating retailer suggests sales to this group fell by 40% and ultimately never recovered.

“This clearly demonstrates that arrivals shops compete primarily with departures shops.”

Impact on domestic economy

One of the criticisms levelled at arrivals shops is they will take away sales from domestic retailers and have a negative impact on the domestic economy and reduce government revenues.

The research says available evidence “does not suggest there is any link between the advent of arrivals duty-free shops and consumption of relevant goods in domestic markets”.

It concludes there is, therefore “no discernible impact of government revenues” and that instead, the primary competitor is with departure shops in country of departure.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Thomson wrote to the UK Government and asked if an assessment has been made on the “potential benefits”.

In response, Treasury Minister James Cartlidge said there are “no plans to introduce such a scheme” but added the government “keeps all taxes under review”.

He added: “Duty-free on arrival, which would apply to inbound passengers, would impose additional pressure on the public finances, to which excise duty makes a significant contribution.

“Any loss in tax revenue would have to be balanced by a reduction in public spending, increased borrowing or increased taxation elsewhere.”

