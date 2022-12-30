Aberdeen woman raises more than £100,000 for charity in less than three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen woman raises more than £100,000 for charity in less than three years

By Chris Cromar
December 30, 2022, 7:32 pm
Fiona Mutch raised the money in less than three years. Image: Fiona Mutch.
Fiona Mutch raised the money in less than three years. Image: Fiona Mutch.

A Bridge of Don woman who set up a fundraiser during the pandemic has now raised a total of £100,000 for good causes.

Fiona Mutch decided to raise money for Jesmond Care Home back in March 2020, setting up a £20 bonus ball game.

The winner received a total of £1,000 while £180 went to the care home to help pay for games for residents.

It was so successful that the 60-year-old began running a weekly game for local causes.

The 60-year-old said: “It started from there really.

“I got 38 people that wanted a bonus ball every week, so it only left me 21 to sell and it just went on and on, so I’ve done it for £20 with £750 to the winner and £450 to the charity.””

Fiona Mutch started raising funds for Jesmond Care Home. Image: Renaissance Care.

For her 60th birthday, instead of getting presents, she asked for money to go to charity and chose to give it to children’s cancer charity Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

After speaking to charity secretary Lauren Donald, Mrs Mutch told her that she would do 21 bonus balls for her, which would give Abbie’s Sparkle a total of £9,000.

So far she has done seven and plans to done one a month for them.

‘It just gives you so much pleasure’

For Christmas, she raised money for local charities AberNecessities and Instant Neighbour and a family sent her a photo to show her the presents they bought with the money.

“It’s just heartbreaking to know people get nothing, so it just gives you so much pleasure,” Mrs Mutch, a relief nursery nurse, said.

She has also raised money for all of Bridge of Don‘s seven primary schools by given each one a bonus ball for their pupils’ Christmas parties.

Thanks to her efforts, Scotstown School was able to purchase Chromebooks, while other schools have added the donations to their PTA funds.

Fiona Mutch with her daughters. Supplied by Fiona Mutch

‘We’ve persevered and we’ve got there’

Other charities to benefit since 2020 are Sue Ryder, Barnardo’s, Friends of Anchor, Home-Start, Maggie’s and Ronald McDonald House Charities, as well as local football teams.

She described hitting £100,000 as “fantastic” but admitted it had been hard going to raise those final pounds.

“I was struggling to sell the bonus balls and £20 is a lot of money for somebody each week, but we’ve persevered and we’ve got there.”

Now that she has reached her six-figure target, Mrs Mutch’s friends have joked they will be “saving a fortune” as they won’t be buying balls as regularly.

She plans to continue doing the bonus balls once a month, and expects £180 to go to a charity and £1,000 to the winner.

Thanking her friends and family, Mrs Mutch added: “I have been blown away with kind messages of support and the hundreds of thank you notes I have received over the years.

‘This could not have been achieved if my Facebook friends did not believe in me. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your incredible never ending support.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented