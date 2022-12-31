Loganair pilot brings in the New Year by writing massive ’23’ in special Hogmanay flight from Aberdeen Airport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Loganair pilot has celebrated Hogmanay by writing a massive “23” over the sky in the North Sea.

The flight took off from Aberdeen Airport at 12.58pm, although it was initially scheduled to depart an hour earlier.

According to flight tracker website Flight Radar 24, it was planning on heading north to Inverness.

But shortly after taking off, it made its way to the North Sea where it wrote “23” by around 2.30pm.

Afterward, it completed a winding coastal flight path down to Arbroath before heading back and landing back in Aberdeen at 4.18pm.

Many people noticed the strange flight path and shared images on social media.

What type of plane flew the route?

The plane that flew the unique route was a ATR 72-600, which Loganair has announced will be replacing its remaining eight Saab 340B next year.

According to Loganair’s website, the aircraft has two pilots and two cabin crew, with a passenger capacity of 70 and a cruise speed of 340mph.

It is not clear if there were any passengers onboard for the special journey.

Loganair is the UK’s largest regional airline, operating 42 aircraft on more than 70 routes throughout the UK, the Isle of Man, Ireland, Norway and Denmark.

Neither Loganair nor Aberdeen Airport have released more information regarding the unique flight.