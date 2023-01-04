Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in Aberdeen charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in Aberdeen charity event

By Lauren Taylor
January 4, 2023, 12:29 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 1:51 pm
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to kickstart the New Year by signing up for the Race for Life in Aberdeen.

Entries are now open for the Race for Life at the Beach Esplanade on Sunday, July 1 to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

This is the 30th year of the Race for Life, and people taking part in the 5k or 10k race will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Thousands of people take part in the annual race in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson.

Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Living, is the UK’s largest charity event with over 10 million people taking part since 1994 – raising more than £920m to fund curing-edge research into cancer.

Walkers, joggers and runners can claim 50% off the entry fee for an event this year throughout January as part of the half-price sale.

‘Powerful way to celebrate and remember’

Every year, around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and the money raised helps scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, described January as “the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active”.

She said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Aberdeenshire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

People of all ages take part in the charity event. Kenny Elrick.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

People can enter the Race for Life online, and 50% can be saved from the entry fee by using the code RFL23NY.

