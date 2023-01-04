Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in Aberdeen charity event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People of all ages and abilities are invited to kickstart the New Year by signing up for the Race for Life in Aberdeen.

Entries are now open for the Race for Life at the Beach Esplanade on Sunday, July 1 to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

This is the 30th year of the Race for Life, and people taking part in the 5k or 10k race will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Living, is the UK’s largest charity event with over 10 million people taking part since 1994 – raising more than £920m to fund curing-edge research into cancer.

Walkers, joggers and runners can claim 50% off the entry fee for an event this year throughout January as part of the half-price sale.

‘Powerful way to celebrate and remember’

Every year, around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and the money raised helps scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, described January as “the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active”.

She said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Aberdeenshire to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds groundbreaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

People can enter the Race for Life online, and 50% can be saved from the entry fee by using the code RFL23NY.