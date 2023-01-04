Field of Deere set to return in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Field of Deere set to return in March

By Katrina Macarthur
January 4, 2023, 12:38 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 1:08 pm
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson

A tractor ploughing event will return to fields near Inverness this spring to raise money for two well-known children’s charities.

Field of Deere, organised by local farmer Willie Lean, will take place on Saturday, March 4 at Cantraybruich, to raise funds for MFR Cash For Kids and Chas (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

The event was held for the first time last year in memory of Mr Lean’s late nephew Brodie Walker.

A total of 20 tractors and ploughs covered a 20-acre field in 21 minutes and 30 seconds, before all 32 participants in John Deere tractors ploughed 40 acres in 45 minutes.

For more information, contact Willie Lean on 07774286839

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

The new Texel ewe lamb record holder at 35,000gns from Plasucha. Image: MacGregor Photography
Texel ewe lamb record smashed at Plasucha flock dispersal
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. NFUS is concerned about impact of ferry delays and cancellations Picture shows; A calmac ferry. Unknown. Supplied by NFUS Date; 28/12/2022
Island farmers and crofters deeply impacted by Scottish ferry crisis
Just some of the valued members of the farming community, gone but not forgotten.
Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022
Farming is never easy and rarely profitable (Image: Joe Dunckley/Shutterstock)
Struan Stevenson: Scotland's farmers deserve support, not condemnation
Centenarian Melita Lee of Strichen.
Obituary: 100-year-old Strichen teacher and Aberdeen-Angus farmer Melita Lee
An impressive sight from above Huntly Mart. Image: George Milne
Local farmers light up Huntly community with Christmas display
Auctioneer Graham Low selling the 2021 primestock champion from Balfour Baillie. Image: Colin Keldie/Orkney Auction Mart
Orkney Auction Mart hails successful year
New P&J farming editor Katrina Macarthur. Image: Jasperimage
From our new farming editor: Looking ahead to 2023
This Texel gimmer sold for 12,000gns to the Bodens in Cheshire. Image: MacGregor Photography
Three of the top four prizes at Christmas Stars sale in Carlisle for Robert…
The LFASS has been allocated £65m to help farmers in remote areas. Image: Shutterstock
First LFASS payments set to arrive in farm bank accounts before Christmas

Most Read

1
Police were called to a property on Gort Road on Tuesday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate sudden death of man in Aberdeen
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
8
3
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
4
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
5
Pam Milne's eyebrows have been singed off after a gas canister exploded at a Nisa on Garthdee Drive. Image: Pam Milne and Google Maps.
Aberdeen woman’s eyebrows are singed off after ‘gas canister’ bursts into flames at Garthdee…
6
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
7
Businessman in Empty Office Space; Shutterstock ID 1755768905; purchase_order: ; job:
Could Elon Musk’s ‘back to the office’ clarion call be the saviour for Aberdeen…
8
Under-investment in social housing, both rural and urban, is causing issues. Image: Sunny Celeste/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
9
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Emergency services were called to the crash near Tyrie Primary at lunchtime. Image: Shutterstock.
Motorist arrested following two-vehicle crash near Fraserburgh
Two people are currently being rescued from the water at Potarch Bridge near Banchory
Two council workers rescued by fire service after getting stuck under Potarch Bridge on…
The much-loved Aberdeen Race for Life is back. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Race for Life is back: Walkers, joggers and runners encouraged to take part in…
nuart aberdeen 2022 awards
Two Nuart Aberdeen artworks shortlisted for global street art awards
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full-time after the 0-0 Premiership draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: January likely to make or break season for Jim Goodwin's Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13691892bl) Matty Kennedy (33) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Ross County at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Ross County, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 02-01-2033 - 02 Jan 2023
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy urges Red Army to keep the faith
Gregor Townsend restored Finn Russell to the Scotland team without requiring even a training session. Image: SNS
What's in store for Scottish Rugby in 2023?
Professor Fiona Burnett speaking to growers at a previous event.
Thainstone Centre to host workshop as part of agronomy roadshow return
Clarity walk
Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost
Two sites of waste were discovered at Cabrach estate.
Cabrach Estate buried waste investigation closed as advisory letter issued to Tory donor owner

Editor's Picks

Most Commented