Field of Deere set to return in March

A tractor ploughing event will return to fields near Inverness this spring to raise money for two well-known children’s charities.

Field of Deere, organised by local farmer Willie Lean, will take place on Saturday, March 4 at Cantraybruich, to raise funds for MFR Cash For Kids and Chas (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

The event was held for the first time last year in memory of Mr Lean’s late nephew Brodie Walker.

A total of 20 tractors and ploughs covered a 20-acre field in 21 minutes and 30 seconds, before all 32 participants in John Deere tractors ploughed 40 acres in 45 minutes.

For more information, contact Willie Lean on 07774286839