‘He’s extremely affectionate’: Appeal to find Bruno a new home after nearly six months at rescue centre

A Staffordshire bull terrier is looking for his forever home after spending more than 150 days at a rescue centre.

The Scottish SPCA is keen to pair four-year-old Bruno with a new owner who can help develop.

The pooch is struggling to cope with kennel life, and the team at the Scottish SPCA’s Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak is keen to see him thrive.

‘He thrives off cuddles’

Centre manager Jacqueline McEwan praised Bruno’s warm and playable personality.

She said: “Bruno is a sweet boy who loves nothing more than playing with toys and zooming around.

“Once he gets to know you, he is extremely affectionate. He thrives off cuddles and bum scratches and will show you his thanks with the occasional kiss.

“Although Bruno is doing well with his training, he needs a new owner who will continue with his positive reinforcement and socialisation.”

Ms McEwan believes Bruno would be best suited to a home with older children and without any other dogs.

She said: “A home with adults or older children and a large and secure garden would be ideal for this boy so he can safely zoom around and burn some energy.

“Although he enjoys the company of other well-mannered dogs, he would be best suited to being the only pet in the home so he can get all the attention he deserves.”

Applications to adopt Bruno can be made through the Scottish SPCA’s website.

Pet Aid

Last year, the Scottish SPCA said they were seeing more people than ever struggling to keep their pets as a result of costs going up.

In response, they launched Pet Aid to ease some of the pressure – with one in five people worrying about feeding their pets.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said pet owners were phoning them in tears as they struggled to afford food for them.

She said: “Our inspectors have had to support pet owners in some horrendous situations.

“We’re helping people who are not buying food for themselves so they can feed their pet, who are calling our animal helpline in floods of tears because they feel they’ve let their animal down.

“Pet Aid is part of our wider commitment to early intervention when it comes to protecting animals. Wherever possible, we will act to stop a person feeling they have no choice but to give up their pet.”