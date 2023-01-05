Teacher killed in Ben Nevis avalanche used his love of outdoors to shape pupils

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who died after plunging 2,000ft on Ben Nevis has been named.

Mark Bessell, 48, worked as a secondary teacher at Ashton Park School and used his love of the outdoors to shape the lives of his pupils – running the Adventure Club and Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

Headteacher Richard Uffendell described him as a “well-respected and long-standing” member of staff.

Pupils and parents were informed of his death when they returned to school yesterday.

Mr Bessell died on the northern face of Ben Nevis on December 31, when an avalanche sent him and his climbing partner falling 2,000ft.

Despite efforts from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and other emergency services, the father-of-one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other climber, 40, was transferred to Belford Hospital in Fort William with non-life-threatening injuries.

He will be ‘deeply missed’

In a letter to parents and pupils, Mr Uffendell praised Mr Bessell’s “positive impact” on pupils, allowing them to connect with the outdoors.

He ran several programmes at the school, including the Adventure Club, the Duke of Edinburgh award and Ten Tors.

Mr Bessell is survived by his wife, Charlie Bessell, who also works at the school, and a son from a previous relationship.

The letter read: “Our thoughts are with Mark Bessell’s family at this time, especially his wife Charlie who also works at Ashton Park School as head of science.

“We are in contact with Charlie and are following her wishes and respecting her privacy.”

Mr Uffendell added that the school and community will ensure Mr Bessell will “never be forgotten”.