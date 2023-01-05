Crash between van and bus blocks section of A90 near Boddam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A van and bus crashed on a busy north-east road today.

Emergency services received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 Ellon to Peterhead near Boddam at around 10.30am.

The accident involved a Stagecoach bus and a van.

Witnesses said the front-end of the van was badly damaged, and the windscreen smashed.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed: “One of our vehicles was involved in a collision on the A90 near Boddam this morning.

“Safety is always our absolute priority and relieved there are no injuries, and we will be assisting the police with their inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.”

The vehicles blocked a section of the road, causing traffic to build up in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.30am officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A90 near Boddam.”