Police stand down river search for missing grandmother Hazel Nairn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have confirmed the river searches for a grandmother swept away by the Don have concluded.

Hazel Nairn was walking home when she and her dog were swept away by the River Don at Monymusk during bad weather on November 18.

Much of the region was on flood alert at the time, with torrential rain causing the Don and Dee to burst their banks.

Family have urged the local community to keep looking for the 71-year-old.

Major search for Hazel Nairn

A major search, involving police, coastguard crews and fire units, was launched and after focusing on the immediate surrounding area, gradually moved towards Aberdeen.

The 71-year’s beloved Westie Ruaridh was found a week later, but Ms Nairn has not yet been found.

Sergeant Andy Peerless has now confirmed that “extensive and detailed” searches of the area have concluded, but the investigation will continue.

He said: “The investigation continues to trace 71-year-old Hazel Nairn who was last seen in the water in the River Don near to Monymusk on Friday, 18 November, 2022.

“Our thoughts are very much with Hazel’s family at what is still a very difficult time for them and we appreciate how hard it must be for them. Officers will continue to support them.

“Extensive and detailed searches have been carried out using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support, and those of partner agencies.

“These have now concluded but inquiries will be ongoing to trace Hazel.”

Continuing to support family

Local officers have been supported by specialist search teams from the police‘s operational support division, as well as the dive and marine unit and the air support unit.

Ms Nairn’s daughter, Anneka Gray, has also been part of a group out searching for her mum.

She shared a photo of a double rainbow over the river at Monymusk which her six-year-old daughter called “Rainbow Hope for Nana”.

Mrs Gray thanked the local community for their support and urged everyone to keep looking.

Turriff drone pilot Cameron Anderson is among those who have been helping, using his drone to search the area

Ms Nairn was last seen wearing a long khaki puffa Jacket, blue leggings and blue Wellington boots with tartan on the side.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2209 of November 18.