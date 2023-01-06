Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh

By Lauren Taylor
January 6, 2023, 9:35 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 9:44 pm
A seal pup was allegedly attacked by two husky-type dogs at a nature reserve.
A seal pup was allegedly attacked by two husky-type dogs at a nature reserve.

Dog walkers have been urged to keep dogs on a lead after two husky-type dogs were seen to “attack” a seal pup at Newburgh.

The incident is believed to have happened near a haul-out site at Forvie Nature Reserve at around 11.45am on Thursday.

Officers in Ellon are now appealing for information and investigating the incident.

Police are looking to trace a man walking his elderly chocolate labrador in the area who may have witnessed the incident.

Hannah Corbett, north-east wildlife and environmental crime officer said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“In particular we are looking to trace a man who was in the area walking his elderly chocolate labrador, and who may have witnessed this incident.”

Seals hauling out at Newburgh beach are protected by law. Image: Colin Rennie.

PC Corbett is reminding the public it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass seals at a haul-out site and urges people to keep their dogs on leads “at all times”.

She added: “There are several clear information signs asking people to visit without disturbing the animals.

“Please follow the instructions on the signs, in particular keeping dogs on leads at all times and keeping your distance.

“The best place to view the seals would be from the south side of the estuary at Newburgh.

“If you do see anyone disturbing the seals deliberately then please report it.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or online and quote incident 1795 of January 5.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Edward Joseph Clark has went missing. Image: Police Scotland.
59-year-old man missing from Aberdeen
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Image: Police Scotland.
'Nobody should ever go to a hotel and never go home': Tributes paid to…
The documentary is presented by BBC Alba TV anchor Mairi Rodgers. Image: BBC Alba.
BBC Alba to air new documentary based on Aberdeen's street art festival
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
Seth Gilliam walking dead teen wolf aberdeen comic con
The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf star announced for Aberdeen Comic Con
Travelodge has released a list of bizarre items left behind. Image: DC Thomson.
Sheep dogs, flags and a mini Mercedes: The weirdest items left behind in Travelodge…
The overwhelming majority of people who took part in our poll say the A96 should be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers' poll
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
A year on... Aberdeen potter AJ Simpson with their winner's trophy from The Great Pottery Throw Down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Watch: Still smashing it... AJ Simpson a year on from Great Pottery Throw Down…
Over 1,300 people were admitted to hospital with Covid over the festive period. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Christmas Covid surge in patient numbers in NHS Grampian and Highland hospitals

Most Read

1
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge reopens more than six hours later following police incident
2
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
5
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
6
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
7
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
8
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
9
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
10
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

More from Press and Journal

He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return - and confirms other loanees…
The overall champion prize in ANM's anniversary show and sale went to Steven Smith, pictured with children Lily and Jack, and sponsor Eric Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is embarking on his final walking challenge - braving freezing conditions in just his trademark blue Speedos. Image: Nigel Keene/ Shutterstock
Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp
CR0040475 Katrina Macarthur - Inverurie Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Aberdeen and Northern Marts anniversary show and sale of store cattle. Friday, January 6, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Strong trade kicks off 2023 at Thainstone
Golden Eagle platform. Image: CNOOC
MPs warn of risk posed by Chinese North Sea investments
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan
Rosie MacDonald of the Beauly Community Council with the remains of the 800-year-old tree. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Could there be new life for Beauly's fallen 800-year-old wych elm tree?
Julia and Karla try out Xoko in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Does XOKO in Inverness serve the best cinnamon rolls in the Highlands? We put…
Jon Reid is among those who have made Nuart an international success.
Big Interview: Jon Reid is passionate about Nuart and turning Aberdeen into an international…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay confirms disciplined players will return to Ross County squad to face Livingston

Editor's Picks

Most Commented