Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dog walkers have been urged to keep dogs on a lead after two husky-type dogs were seen to “attack” a seal pup at Newburgh.

The incident is believed to have happened near a haul-out site at Forvie Nature Reserve at around 11.45am on Thursday.

Officers in Ellon are now appealing for information and investigating the incident.

Police are looking to trace a man walking his elderly chocolate labrador in the area who may have witnessed the incident.

Hannah Corbett, north-east wildlife and environmental crime officer said: “We are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“In particular we are looking to trace a man who was in the area walking his elderly chocolate labrador, and who may have witnessed this incident.”

PC Corbett is reminding the public it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly harass seals at a haul-out site and urges people to keep their dogs on leads “at all times”.

She added: “There are several clear information signs asking people to visit without disturbing the animals.

“Please follow the instructions on the signs, in particular keeping dogs on leads at all times and keeping your distance.

“The best place to view the seals would be from the south side of the estuary at Newburgh.

“If you do see anyone disturbing the seals deliberately then please report it.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or online and quote incident 1795 of January 5.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.