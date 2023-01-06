Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees are going nowhere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed Aberdeen will do “everything” to secure Graeme Shinnie on a permanent deal if his loan is a success.

Goodwin also confirmed loan stars Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Liam Scales (Celtic) and Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough) will all remain at Aberdeen for the reminder of the season.

Former Dons skipper Shinnie returned to Pittodrie on loan from Championship Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Scotland international Shinnie has 18 months left on his Wigan contract, but Goodwin revealed he has already talked with Aberdonian Shinnie about the possibility of a permanent deal in the future.

However, Goodwin insists the focus for now is on the loan spell with, Shinnie going straight into Dons squad to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

And if the loan is a success, Goodwin and the Dons’ board will do all they can to make his Pittodrie return permanent.

On the potential of a permanent contract, Goodwin said: “I spoke to Graeme about that briefly, but right now it is a short-term loan and we will see how it goes.

“Our priority is to get things back on track, pick up points and Graeme will help us do that.

“Come the end of the season, if it has been a success for Graeme and a success for us, then we will do everything we can to keep him here.

“But right now it is short-term objectives across the next few months.”

‘Graeme was desperate to come back’

Fans’ favourite Shinnie made 188 appearances for Aberdeen before moving to Derby County in 2019.

He was named Derby’s Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season, where he started 41 of 43 games in all competitions.

Shinnie moved to Wigan Athletic in January 2021, where he won the League One title.

However, the midfielder has not started for Wigan since new manager Kolo Toure was appointed in November.

Goodwin said: “The most important thing is that Graeme was desperate to come back.

“He loved his time at the club and it is always a good sign when good players want to come back.

“It shows the club treated him well.”

Loan stars all to remain at Pittodrie

Goodwin has also secured Slovakian midfielder Patrik Myslovic, initially on loan, from MSK Zilina until the end of the season.

The Dons retain an exclusive option to acquire the 21-year-old on a permanent basis this summer.

There had been suggestions the arrival of Shinnie and Myslovic could precipitate the return of midfield loan star Clarkson to Liverpool.

However Goodwin confirmed loanees Clarkson, Scales and Coulson are going nowhere in the January transfer window.

The parent clubs of Clarkson (Liverpool) and centre-back Scales (Celtic) have both confirmed they will not activate January window return clauses.

And there is no loan break clause in left-back Coulson’s loan deal from Championship Middlesbrough.

Goodwin said: “Those three players are with us.

“There is no break clause in Hayden’s loan so he is with us.

“Celtic have assured us that Liam Scales will be staying beyond the window.

“And we have had constant dialogue explaining to Liverpool that we are delighted with what Leighton is doing right now.

“Liverpool have kept really close tabs on him.

“They are delighted with his continued development, playing week in week out in the Scottish Premiership.

“He has been one of our better, more consistent players of the season.

“Leighton gives us that little creativity in the middle of the pitch. He is growing and growing from strength to strength, I believe.

“Liverpool are delighted and are not looking to bring him back.

“That gives us really good competition – we have five very good central midfielders now in the two new ones, Clarkson, (Connor) Barron and (Ylber) Ramadani.”

Race against the clock for Myslovic

The Dons face a race against time to get Myslovic’s paperwork processed.

Goodwin hopes the Slovakian under-21 international’s work permit and visa can be pushed through in time to face Perth Saints at Pittodrie on Saturday.

However, if the paperwork is not rubber stamped for that game, the loan signing will be eligible to face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final next Sunday.

Goodwin said: “We are one of the few clubs that have the fast-track visa process.

“He had a meeting with those people today (Friday) to try to get the work permit and get the visa sorted.

“Hopefully we can get a quick turnaround.

“However, because it is going into the weekend that visa application might not get approved until the start of next week.

“We are trying to hurry it along as best we can and hopefully we can have him available for the squad on Saturday.

“If not, then he will definitely be available for the game next Sunday (Rangers, League Cup semi-final).

“Shinnie will go straight into the squad – he’s fit, available and has been playing and training regularly.”

Bid to end post-winter break slump

New addition Shinnie will aim to help the Dons end a five-game run without victory when facing St Johnstone today.

Aberdeen have taken just one point from a possible 15 in the Premiership since returning from the winter break.

Goodwin said: “We had 23 attempts on goal, eight or nine shots on target (in 0-0 draw with Ross County), a couple of good opportunities cleared off the line – on another day we could have won that game two or three-nil and been very comfortable.

“There is a great spirit about the camp and we’ll continue to work hard and get back to winning ways in a very difficult game.”