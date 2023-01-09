Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in Portsoy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Boatshed in Portsoy is to receive a welcome boost to keep traditional skills alive thanks to the addition of a new board member.

The Portsoy Community Enterprise (PCE) has announced its former director, Lorna Summers, has been appointed on the board of directors.

Following a two-year break from the enterprise, Mrs Summers is re-joining with a focus on developing the Boatshed, which aims to preserve traditional boatbuilding skills in the area.

She said: “Portsoy has a rich cultural background which is firmly anchored in its maritime roots.

“PCE has done tremendous work over the years to build on the tourism potential of the area.

“Visitors to the coast look for authentic experiences including traditional music, boats and boatbuilding.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the board and supporting them with their future plans.”

Creating new opportunities

The retired teacher previously set up the The Small Schools’ Sailing Initiative, which resulted in 700 school children building their own dinghies.

This led to boatbuilding activities being introduced at Banff Academy, as well as the introduction of a practical outreach programme at the Boatshed.

Mrs Summers added: “As director of PCE, I hope to assist with the development of the Boatshed. It is an outstanding facility which could offer a great range of opportunities for the community.

“I’ve seen first-hand how beneficial practical boatbuilding can be in creating skills which lead to future employment for youngsters. Not just for youngsters of course, the Boatshed is open to everyone.

“Everything from wood working to problem solving and finally producing a boat – or any wooden item – gives a great buzz of personal satisfaction.

“We’re really open to new ideas and suggestions – I want to encourage everybody who’s interested to come and speak to the Boatshed volunteers. New projects and new volunteers – experienced or inexperienced, all are welcome.”