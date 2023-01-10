Could you be Friends of Anchor’s next star? Courage on the Catwalk and Brave fashion shows return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Could you be Friends of Anchor’s next star? Courage on the Catwalk and Brave fashion shows return

By Denny Andonova
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 7:40 am
Friends of Anchor
Friends of Anchor's Courage on the Catwalk and Brave will return in May this year. Pictured are from left: Courage on the Catwalk model Kay Sowerby, Sarah-Jane Hogg (charity director), Brave model John Smith and charity chairman Sir Jim Milne. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Brave men and courageous women are invited to join Friends of Anchor’s hugely popular fashion show and have “the best experience of their lives”.

The charity’s Brave and Courage on the Catwalk events will return at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen this May, and nominations are now being taken.

A total of 48 local people who have faced or are going through a cancer diagnosis will have the opportunity to get out of their comfort zone and strut their stuff on the stage.

While the events are “all about making memories and having fun”, they also play a big part in raising vital funds for the charity.

The fashion shows, which attract hundreds of people to the Aberdeen venue every year, have so far raised £1.6 million towards support for cancer patients and their families.

A total of 24 models took part in last year’s Brave fashion show in aid of Friends of Anchor. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Friends of Anchor is ‘comfort blanket’ for cancer patients

Charity director Sarah-Jane Hogg said: “Our models make the event – they are the very best part of everything that we do.

“Nothing can beat the feeling of seeing everything unfold. We’ve seen it year after year – the way they build up their confidence, the amazing friendships they form and what they manage to achieve together.

“It’s a fantastic experience for all of them and for the audience as well.

“And there is the fundraising element, of course. It’s phenomenal what the events have raised over the years and often it’s a way for the models to give back for the care they have received.

“People often describe Friends of Anchor as the ‘comfort blanket’. It’s a real lifeline for many cancer patients – from the phase to phase support to the charity’s research team.”

friends of anchor
Kay Sowerby took part in the first-ever Courage on the Catwalk in 2013. From left: Brave model John Smith and Courage on the Catwalk model Kay Sowerby. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Courage on the Catwalk is a life-changing experience

Courage on the Catwalk and Brave will be held on May 5, 6, 7 and 8, with people able to sign up for the fashion show on the charity’s website until February 6.

Kay Sowerby, who took part in the very first edition of Courage on the Catwalk in 2013, said this is a fantastic way to give back to the charity.

The 61-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and has been heavily involved with Friends of Anchor ever since.

Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Speaking of her experience at the fashion show, she said the best part of it was the life-long friendships she created over the course of a few months.

She said: “You just have this immediate rapport with them because you are going through the same thing and you can talk about everything and anything.

“It’s a life-changing experience – you find out so much about yourself but also about others.

“As Benjamin Franklin said, ‘Out of adversity comes opportunity’ – the adversity for us was cancer, and the opportunity was Courage.

“You take yourself out of your comfort, you strut your stuff on the catwalk and show cancer that it hasn’t got the best of you. It’s a real sense of achievement.”

friends of anchor
John Smith was one of the Brave models in 2022. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

‘Cancer changes people, but so does Brave’

For John Smith, Brave showed him that there is a positive outlook in every bad or dark situation.

The 69-year-old is currently going through his third cancer diagnosis, having been diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2015 and stomach cancer in 2019.

Mr Smith said the Friends of Anchor support over the last eight years has been invaluable to him as he went through a series of “brutal” surgeries, as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

While he admitted that stepping on the stage of Brave was horrifying at first, he said this was the “best time of his life” and encouraged other men to “go for it”.

He said: “The first time you go, you think ‘I am never going to get through this’. But then you meet all the guys and you really start to look forward to the next rehearsal.

John Smith was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

“It’s the camaraderie between all us, and each and every one of us has said this was the best experience of their life.

“To anyone who is thinking about joining, all I can say is go for it. Don’t allow any preconceptions or fears of the fact you might end up making a fool of yourself stop you.

“Go for it, because you’ve had a bad time – but this is going to be a good time. Cancer changes people, but so does Brave.”

For more information on how to apply, people can go to Friends of Anchor’s fundraising events page, email info@friendsofanchor.org or call 01224 859170.

