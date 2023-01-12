Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping ‘leftover currencies’ into collection globes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Travellers flying home to the north-east have raised £3,000 for charity – simply by donating their leftover currency.

Aberdeen International Airport installed three collection globes, with staff choosing Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and We Too to benefit from the fundraising drive.

Global currencies including Croatian Kunas, Turkish Lira, Polish Zloty, Singaporean Dollars, South African Rands and Israeli New Shekel were among those collected.

There were even some pre-Euro currencies, including Irish Punts and German Deutsche Marks.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport said: “On behalf of the airport, I want to thank all of our passengers for their generosity through our collection globes.”

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars provides financial grants to families who have a child with a terminal illness. It helps them make as many memories as possible.

Fiona Heinonen, chief executive of the charity said: “Through our partnership with Aberdeen International Airport we have already been part of huge events like the Aberdeen Runway Run.

“Passengers who have donated to the collection globes will help us provide support to families where there is a child with a terminal illness.

“The charity cannot thank you enough for your generosity.”

We Too!

We Too! empower families of children with life-long, predominately hidden disabilities, such as autism, ADHD, Tourette’s and epilepsy by providing a free, quarterly What’s On guide for families.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of the charity, said: “The money raised will continue our work of empowering parents and carers of children with additional support needs.

“We want to thank every traveller who has donated big and small last year as this makes a huge difference for our families.”