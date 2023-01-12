Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping ‘leftover currencies’ into collection globes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping ‘leftover currencies’ into collection globes

By Cameron Roy
January 12, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen International Airport passengers have donated more than £3,000 to the charity globes. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport passengers have donated more than £3,000 to the charity globes. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

Travellers flying home to the north-east have raised £3,000 for charity – simply by donating their leftover currency.

Aberdeen International Airport installed three collection globes, with staff choosing Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and We Too to benefit from the fundraising drive.

Global currencies including Croatian Kunas, Turkish Lira, Polish Zloty, Singaporean Dollars, South African Rands and Israeli New Shekel were among those collected.

There were even some pre-Euro currencies, including Irish Punts and German Deutsche Marks.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport said: “On behalf of the airport, I want to thank all of our passengers for their generosity through our collection globes.”

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars provides financial grants to families who have a child with a terminal illness. It helps them make as many memories as possible.

Fiona Heinonen, chief executive of the charity said: “Through our partnership with Aberdeen International Airport we have already been part of huge events like the Aberdeen Runway Run.

More than 300 runners completed Aberdeen’s Runway Run in September. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.

“Passengers who have donated to the collection globes will help us provide support to families where there is a child with a terminal illness.

“The charity cannot thank you enough for your generosity.”

We Too!

We Too! empower families of children with life-long, predominately hidden disabilities, such as autism, ADHD, Tourette’s and epilepsy by providing a free, quarterly What’s On guide for families.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of the charity, said: “The money raised will continue our work of empowering parents and carers of children with additional support needs.

“We want to thank every traveller who has donated big and small last year as this makes a huge difference for our families.”

