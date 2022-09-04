Runaway success after Aberdeen’s Runway Run raises £40,000 for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Midnight Runway Run raised £40,000 over the weekend.

Over 300 runners completed the unique event at midnight on Saturday at Aberdeen International Airport.

Boasting a course like no other, participants ran 3.5km on a lit up runway in the Dyce Terminal.

The popular Canine Crew Therapets also made an appearance on the Saturday night.

CHC Helicopters and the airport again teamed up to host the event at the Dyce terminal for a third year.

‘Fun, buzz and fantastic fundraising’

Jamie Reid came in first place with a time of 11 minutes and 40 seconds with the next runner, Blair Robertson, finishing at 12 minutes 23 seconds.

Raising over £40,000 on the night, the money will go towards chosen local charities Kayleigh’s Wee Stars, We Too! and Friends of Anchor.

Phionna McInnes, chief executive of We Too!, said they were delighted to be chosen as a charity partner.

She added: “The Runway Run is a fantastic and unique sensory experience to have been part of and the money raised will enable us to keep empowering parents and carers of children with additional support needs.

“A huge thank you to all the runners, volunteers and both CHC Helicopters and Aberdeen International Airport for a successful event.”

Erica Banks, communications lead at Friends of Anchor, said: “The Runway Run is a super event for Aberdeen and we’re really grateful to be part of the fun, the buzz and of course, the fantastic fundraising.

“It was great to be back at the start line of a race alongside the fundraisers who braved the chill and the midnight starting pistol, all in support of three local causes. Our sincere thanks to everyone who took part, and well done on the run!”

Open to runners of all abilities

Returning for the first time in two years, the popular event sold out within days of tickets going on sale.

CHC helicopter captain, Ryan Broadhurst, organises the event with the airport’s operations team and said the event has raised £100,00 over the years.

He added: “Bringing the run back has been fantastic and to see the support, hard work and fundraising efforts of the participants is humbling.

“A huge thank you to all at CHC Helicopters and Aberdeen International Airport and volunteers for making such an incredible event.”

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport said: “This has been an amazing event and I would like to thank our team, volunteers and CHC for their hard work.

“Congratulations to all the runners that took part and we are proud to partner with CHC Helicopters to give runners of all abilities a chance to take part in this unique event.”