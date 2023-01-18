Queen Consort celebrates 10 years as Aberdeen University chancellor with visit to new science hub

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen Consort has celebrated her 10th year as Aberdeen University’s chancellor by visiting staff and students at the new science teaching hub.

Her Majesty visited the university campus in Old Aberdeen to watch technicians and students working in the state-of-the-art hub that opened early last year.

During the visit she was given a tour of the building.

Wearing a green woolen coat and skirt by Mr Roy, the chancellor was able to look in on classes and students working in the labs.

Smiling warmly as she walked around the building with floor-to-ceiling windows looking in on the labs, she was able to learn more about the work being undertaken.

She then took the time to speak with staff and students and find out more about the unique building and how they are breaking the barriers to science and sustainability.

As well as watching the students and technicians working away in the labs, Her Majesty learned about the university’s outreach programme with local school children.

She met with pupils from nearby Sunnybank Primary School who were learning about dinosaurs and fossils.

One of the primary six pupils excitedly ran up to show Her Majesty a fossil he was drawing. She engaged with the young children and wished them the “best of luck” with their learning.

The Queen Consort ended her visit by giving a short speech describing how much of an honour it has been to be chancellor of the university and how she has watched it go “from strength to strength” over the years.