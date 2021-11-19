Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Asthma charity boss Martina Chukwuma-Ezike elected Aberdeen University rector

By Craig Munro
November 19, 2021, 10:39 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 11:12 am
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike. Picture from Aberdeen University

Asthma charity chief executive and former Aberdeen University student Martina Chukwuma-Ezike has been elected as the institution’s new rector.

Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike will take over from the Green politician Maggie Chapman, who had held the post since 2014.

She follows in the footsteps of other notable Aberdeen University rectors including Winston Churchill, philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and television presenter Clarissa Dickson Wright.

The two other candidates in the race, American activist Blair Imani and graduate Radeen Moncrieffe, finished with 71 and 92 votes respectively, while Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike gained 242 under the transferable vote system.

‘Students have put their trust in me’

Speaking after yesterday evening’s result, she said: “I am delighted to have been elected as rector of the University of Aberdeen.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to my campaign team who have worked tirelessly, and to all those who voted for me.

“Students have put their trust in me to deliver my manifesto, and I look forward to working with them in the next three years to provide mental health support, student safety and welfare, employability skills, and to deliver all the other keys issues raised in my manifesto.”

The Aberdonian: Aberdeen University rector elections

Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, Scotland’s only asthma charity, which she founded in 2009.

The organisation set up the UK’s first Asthma Support Centre in the north-east of Scotland, and now has offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Historic post

University rector is an ancient post dating back to 1495, and the person assuming the role represents students on the University Court.

Typical terms last for three years, and Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike will commence hers from January 1, 2022.

Alisa Koester, AUSA Student President said: “Thank you to all the candidates for taking part in a very interesting exchange of ideas during the election.

“All three candidates are truly outstanding and exceptional, but we are very happy to have an elected rector again to ensure that students are represented accordingly.

“We are looking forward to working with Martina to ensure the students’ voice is heard.”

