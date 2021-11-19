Asthma charity boss Martina Chukwuma-Ezike elected Aberdeen University rector

Asthma charity chief executive and former Aberdeen University student Martina Chukwuma-Ezike has been elected as the institution’s new rector.

Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike will take over from the Green politician Maggie Chapman, who had held the post since 2014.

She follows in the footsteps of other notable Aberdeen University rectors including Winston Churchill, philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and television presenter Clarissa Dickson Wright.

The two other candidates in the race, American activist Blair Imani and graduate Radeen Moncrieffe, finished with 71 and 92 votes respectively, while Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike gained 242 under the transferable vote system.

‘Students have put their trust in me’

Speaking after yesterday evening’s result, she said: “I am delighted to have been elected as rector of the University of Aberdeen.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to my campaign team who have worked tirelessly, and to all those who voted for me.

“Students have put their trust in me to deliver my manifesto, and I look forward to working with them in the next three years to provide mental health support, student safety and welfare, employability skills, and to deliver all the other keys issues raised in my manifesto.”

Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, Scotland’s only asthma charity, which she founded in 2009.

The organisation set up the UK’s first Asthma Support Centre in the north-east of Scotland, and now has offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Historic post

University rector is an ancient post dating back to 1495, and the person assuming the role represents students on the University Court.

Typical terms last for three years, and Mrs Chukwuma-Ezike will commence hers from January 1, 2022.

Alisa Koester, AUSA Student President said: “Thank you to all the candidates for taking part in a very interesting exchange of ideas during the election.

“All three candidates are truly outstanding and exceptional, but we are very happy to have an elected rector again to ensure that students are represented accordingly.

“We are looking forward to working with Martina to ensure the students’ voice is heard.”