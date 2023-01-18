Magic Mike show at P&J Live cancelled due to ‘sharp’ increase in production costs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The much-anticipated live dance show Magic Mike, which was expected to thrill audiences at P&J Live in April, has been cancelled.

Organisers have made the “hard” decision to postpone the Aberdeen date for Magic Mike: The Arena Tour due to a “sharp” increase in production cost.

The dance show, often dubbed as the “ultimate girls’ night out”, was scheduled to take over the stage at P&J Live on April 20.

Based on the two successful films starring Channing Tatum, it has attracted thousands of fans all over the world – including West End, Berlin and Las Vegas.

It brings “unparalleled entertainment” for guests aged 18 and over, with artists from around the world performing a sultry dance and acrobatic spectacular.

However, organisers have now announced the show will no longer go ahead as they will not be able to deliver the production to the “high standards expected”.

‘Everyone involved is very disappointed’

This is the third time Magic Mike: The Arena Tour has been cancelled in the last three years, with the live show initially scheduled to take place in 2020, and then last May.

Fans who had already purchased a ticket for the upcoming event received a letter this evening, informing them of the cancellation.

The team behind the show said this has been a “very disappointing” decision to make and reassured customers all tickets will be refunded.

They wrote: “As a result of the sharp increase in costs which have a significant impact on the viability of tours of this scale, the team is unable to deliver the show to the high standards expected.

“The Magic Mike creative team is committed to only delivering a show that meets or exceed the standard of their live show in London and the current conditions simply do not allow for that possibility.

“The difficult decision has therefore been made to delay the upcoming production and revisit plans at a future date.

“Everyone involved is very disappointed and apologises to customers for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding.”