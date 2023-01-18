Watch out! It is slippy on pavements, as public advised to be careful where they tred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch out! It is slippy on pavements, as public advised to be careful where they tred

By Louise Glen
January 18, 2023, 8:13 pm
An icy covered pavement on Westhill Road, outside SensationALL's premises is just one of the treacherous north-east streets.
You may have already noticed – but it is very slippy underfoot across the north and north-east tonight.

With readers from across the area describing pavements as “like skating rinks” people are being advised to watch their step.

The Newtonhill Village Association Fair meeting, has been postponed, citing “the state of the pavements”.

**FAIR MEETING POSTPONED**Given the state of the pavements, we’ve decided to postpone the Fair meeting by two weeks. We’ll advertise the new date soon.

Posted by Newtonhill Village Association on Wednesday, 18 January 2023

The car park at the Betteridge Centre is described as a “sheet of ice” with bosses choosing to close it.

A post on social media said: “The lower car park is covered in a thick sheet of ice that shows no sign of melting, so we’ve put cones across to prevent access.

“The top car park is also covered in ice but isn’t as steeply sloping – it can be used with caution.

“Wednesdays are busy at the centre, so if you can walk rather than drive, it would be greatly appreciated.

1,242 miles of pavements in Aberdeen

“We’ve salted the pedestrian path that runs down the side of the top car park plus a line across to the entrance road pavement.”

It’s not only in Stonehaven, it seems that the Granite City is having its share of melting ice, and slippy pavements.

A Met Office weather warning is in place until Thursday at noon. 

Aberdeen City Council warned people that gritting was prioritised to roads.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re aware many pavements and roads are icy this morning (it was sleeting overnight rather than snow) but unfortunately, we can’t cover the entire city all of the time.

“There are 1,242 miles of pavements and 620 miles of roads so gritting them has to be prioritised.”

The council has a map of the way in which gritting is prioritised that can be found here.

She continued: “All pavement and road gritting resources are out and update to come where they are.

“There’s still a yellow Met Office warning in place for ice until noon on Thursday.

“Please consider if you need to go out or if you can work from home or stay in.

“Please take care.”

We're aware many pavements and roads are icy this morning (it was sleeting overnight rather than snow) but…

Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Improving weather forecast in Inverness

In Inverness the UHI campus has been closed today due to bad weather – and people are being asked to take care if they plan to venture in tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to the improving weather forecast, the main UHI Inverness campus and the Scottish School of Forestry will both reopen tomorrow and classes will run as normal.

“However, we are aware that some areas are still affected by snow and ice, and we would encourage both staff and students to make their own assessment of the risk before setting off tomorrow morning.

“We would urge you to only travel if it is safe to do so.”

‘Be careful when dog walking’

In Oban, dog walkers were being warned to be very careful when walking around the football field and sports pitches, due to a sheet of ice.

Last night, children were seen to be enjoying the snow, and today the same area is covered in ice, and with no grit bin in the area – walkers were warning others to avoid the area behind the high school.

One man said: “It is nightmare, because it is dark it looks like the pavement is wet, but as soon as you walk on it – you fall.

“I hope no one else falls, like I did.”

 

