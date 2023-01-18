Watch out! It is slippy on pavements, as public advised to be careful where they tred

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You may have already noticed – but it is very slippy underfoot across the north and north-east tonight.

With readers from across the area describing pavements as “like skating rinks” people are being advised to watch their step.

The Newtonhill Village Association Fair meeting, has been postponed, citing “the state of the pavements”.

The car park at the Betteridge Centre is described as a “sheet of ice” with bosses choosing to close it.

A post on social media said: “The lower car park is covered in a thick sheet of ice that shows no sign of melting, so we’ve put cones across to prevent access.

“The top car park is also covered in ice but isn’t as steeply sloping – it can be used with caution.

“Wednesdays are busy at the centre, so if you can walk rather than drive, it would be greatly appreciated.

1,242 miles of pavements in Aberdeen

“We’ve salted the pedestrian path that runs down the side of the top car park plus a line across to the entrance road pavement.”

It’s not only in Stonehaven, it seems that the Granite City is having its share of melting ice, and slippy pavements.

A Met Office weather warning is in place until Thursday at noon.

Aberdeen City Council warned people that gritting was prioritised to roads.

A spokeswoman said: “We’re aware many pavements and roads are icy this morning (it was sleeting overnight rather than snow) but unfortunately, we can’t cover the entire city all of the time.

“There are 1,242 miles of pavements and 620 miles of roads so gritting them has to be prioritised.”

The council has a map of the way in which gritting is prioritised that can be found here.

She continued: “All pavement and road gritting resources are out and update to come where they are.

“There’s still a yellow Met Office warning in place for ice until noon on Thursday.

“Please consider if you need to go out or if you can work from home or stay in.

“Please take care.”

Improving weather forecast in Inverness

In Inverness the UHI campus has been closed today due to bad weather – and people are being asked to take care if they plan to venture in tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to the improving weather forecast, the main UHI Inverness campus and the Scottish School of Forestry will both reopen tomorrow and classes will run as normal.

“However, we are aware that some areas are still affected by snow and ice, and we would encourage both staff and students to make their own assessment of the risk before setting off tomorrow morning.

“We would urge you to only travel if it is safe to do so.”

‘Be careful when dog walking’

In Oban, dog walkers were being warned to be very careful when walking around the football field and sports pitches, due to a sheet of ice.

Last night, children were seen to be enjoying the snow, and today the same area is covered in ice, and with no grit bin in the area – walkers were warning others to avoid the area behind the high school.

One man said: “It is nightmare, because it is dark it looks like the pavement is wet, but as soon as you walk on it – you fall.

“I hope no one else falls, like I did.”