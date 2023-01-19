All in 400 million years of work… Earth’s oldest environmental clean up in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The oldest ever environmental clean up was in Aberdeenshire over 400 million years ago, research into plant fossils has found.

The discovery was made by Aberdeen University scientists studying deposits from what is thought to be earth’s oldest ecosystem on land in Rhynie.

Known as the Rhynie Chert, the exquisitely detailed plants, spiders, fungi and other life were preserved by hot springs about 410 million years ago.

The hot springs also introduced toxic elements like arsenic, antimony and tungsten, but the research has shown that these toxic metals were soaked up by minerals that were deposited among the plants.

With the aid of bacteria and fungi, this helped to limit their impact on the environment.

Professor John Parnell, from Aberdeen University’s school of geosciences, who led the study, said: “This study is the first examination of the distribution of toxic elements in the Rhynie ecosystem.

‘Valuable insights into how the earth behaves’

“While there are no exposed rocks at Rhynie, the university has a valuable archive of samples from trenches and boreholes, which we analysed at the Aberdeen Centre for Electron Microscopy, Analysis and Characterisation in this study.

“Today, fungi are used to remediate land contaminated by harmful metals but the evidence from Rhynie shows how natural processes have helped clean the environment since life first colonised the land.”

Professor Parnell added: “Researchers at the university have studied the Rhynie Chert closely over several decades, including analysis of the earliest plants and mineralization by gold from the hot springs.

“This latest research is another chapter in the ongoing story of this globally important deposit, which continues to provide valuable insights into how the earth behaves.”