Inverurie Locos confirm the return of Andy Low as manager for second spell in charge at Harlaw Park

Inverurie Locos have confirmed the return of Andy Low as manager.

The Harlaw Park side, who sit sixth in the Breedon Highland League, have been without a manager since the departure of Richard Hastings earlier this month.

Hastings parted company with Locos after 17 months in charge following a 4-2 home defeat against Clachnacuddin.

Low was previously in charge of Locos from October 2019 to August 2021 after succeding Neil Cooper at Harlaw Park.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Low only took charge of 32 matches, guiding the Garioch club to 18 victories in that time.

Locos head to Highland League title challengers Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Inverurie Loco Works FC can confirm that their new manager is the returning Andy Low, who was previously in charge for nearly two year through August 2021…https://t.co/tdxzScLQ8w 🚂 🔴⚽️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/F2qY2FfwP0 — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) January 19, 2023

During his playing career, Low scored 23 goals in 106 appearances for Locos.

Low said: “I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fantastic football club once again.

“I have learnt so much in this period away from the game, having had a chance to reflect and re-set.

“I believe I am coming back a stronger manager and can’t wait to get started.

“My full concentration is now firmly on the job at hand and I will do everything to put things in place to ensure that the Locos are a team that the town can be proud of.

“I look forward to working closely with my management team, and I’m pleased to note the return of Scott Buchan.

“I have the utmost respect for Scott and I’m delighted to see him in his new role. Lastly I want to thank the chairman for his trust in me.”

Scott Buchan, who joined the Locos committe on Wednesday night with responsibility for all football activities, said: “The club are delighted to welcome Andy Low back as our first team manager.

“Andy has all the credentials we were looking for in our next manager and shares our ambitions for the club on the pitch over the next few years.

“He will get all the support he needs in order to get us back challenging at the top end of the league and challenging for trophies on a regular basis.

“Andy will get straight to work with the squad tonight ahead of the trip to Buckie.”