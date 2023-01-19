Inverurie Locos confirm the return of Andy Low as manager for second spell in charge at Harlaw Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverurie Locos confirm the return of Andy Low as manager for second spell in charge at Harlaw Park

By Danny Law
January 19, 2023, 12:06 pm Updated: January 19, 2023, 12:20 pm
Andy Low. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Andy Low. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Inverurie Locos have confirmed the return of Andy Low as manager.

The Harlaw Park side, who sit sixth in the Breedon Highland League, have been without a manager since the departure of Richard Hastings earlier this month.

Hastings parted company with Locos after 17 months in charge following a 4-2 home defeat against Clachnacuddin.  

Low was previously in charge of Locos from October 2019 to August 2021 after succeding Neil Cooper at Harlaw Park.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic Low only took charge of 32 matches, guiding the Garioch club to 18 victories in that time.

Locos head to Highland League title challengers Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

During his playing career, Low scored 23 goals in 106 appearances for Locos.

Low said: “I am absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fantastic football club once again.

“I have learnt so much in this period away from the game, having had a chance to reflect and re-set.

“I believe I am coming back a stronger manager and can’t wait to get started.

“My full concentration is now firmly on the job at hand and I will do everything to put things in place to ensure that the Locos are a team that the town can be proud of.

“I look forward to working closely with my management team, and I’m pleased to note the return of Scott Buchan.

“I have the utmost respect for Scott and I’m delighted to see him in his new role. Lastly I want to thank the chairman for his trust in me.”

Scott Buchan, who joined the Locos committe on Wednesday night with responsibility for all football activities, said: “The club are delighted to welcome Andy Low back as our first team manager.

“Andy has all the credentials we were looking for in our next manager and shares our ambitions for the club on the pitch over the next few years.

“He will get all the support he needs in order to get us back challenging at the top end of the league and challenging for trophies on a regular basis.

“Andy will get straight to work with the squad tonight ahead of the trip to Buckie.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Nairn County v Buckie Thistle and Clachnacuddin v Wick Academy

