Plans for £71 million Peterhead Community Campus take ‘big step’ forward

Plans for a new modern community campus in Peterhead have moved one step closer to fruition.

Contractors will soon start work on the technical designs of the £71 million project, which was first conceived in 2018.

The new development at Kinmundy will combine Peterhead Academy and Anna Ritchie School, as well as Dales Park and Meethill schools, into one intergenerational campus.

Aberdeenshire Council has been working with staff, parents and the wider community over the last few years, drawing ideas from their feedback to shape the plans.

The project will be delivered in two stages and is due to be completed in March 2026.

Councillors have now agreed to move forward with the first phase of the development after reviewing the blueprints in a private at a full council meeting on Thursday.

This is expected to take around two and a half years and includes the construction of educational facilities to replace the existing schools.

Modern leisure, sport and community facilities, featuring a swimming pool, fitness suite, theatre and community spaces, are also in the pipeline as part of phase two.

Council chairwoman and provost Judy Whyte said: “I’m thrilled that we have taken another big step forward with our new Peterhead Community Campus.

“I know that this is a much-anticipated project that will make a huge difference to our children and young people, bringing with it vital infrastructure to the area.”

Project will bring ‘enormous value’ to Peterhead

The local authority has now appointed internationally renowned Danish architects Henning Larsen to come up with the design concept of the new facility.

Meanwhile, project management consultants from Faithful+Gould will be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day delivery of the development.

Councillors will, however, continue to examine their financial standing with the project throughout the year before the contracts have been awarded and building work begins.

Future consultations on the design and layout will also be held with the wider Peterhead community and stakeholders to create a campus stakeholder group.

Ms Whyte added: “Whilst we remain conscious of the market volatility within the construction industry – which brings with it increased cost pressures – officers will be working to ensure we get the best possible outcome as this is a scheme we intend to move forward, demonstrating commitment to our ambitions for the area.

“Not only will this project bring an educational benefit, but the leisure and community facilities will be of enormous value to the wider Peterhead community.”