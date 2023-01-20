Aberdeen International Airport exploring ‘a number of initiatives’ to recruit more taxi drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen International Airport exploring ‘a number of initiatives’ to recruit more taxi drivers

By Chris Cromar
January 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 7:37 am
Taxis queuing up at Aberdeen Airport.
Taxis queuing up at Aberdeen Airport.

Aberdeen International Airport has committed to tackling its taxi driver shortages this year.

The airport has been running its own taxi service since June 2018, with airport chiefs at the time saying that it would allow them to “manage it more closely”.

Prior to this, Comcab had been the airport’s taxi operator.

But in recent months, there has been growing discontent among passengers about the shortage of cars, and the time they have had to wait to get home.

Airport bosses stressed they were actively recruiting drivers, and that it will be a key priority for 2023.

It is understood they are exploring a “number of initiatives” to improve the service and bring in more drivers.

However, taxi shortages is a growing problem right across the city, due to scores of drivers giving up during Covid. The city council has even changed the Knowledge Test in an attempt to get more cabbies on the road.

‘Fully focused’ on increasing taxi fleet

An Aberdeen International Airport spokesman said: “We need to recognise that a large amount of taxi drivers exited the trade during the pandemic across the city. At the height of the pandemic we had nearly 80% fewer drivers.”

A targeted advertising campaign has resulted in numbers increasing to their largest since the start of the pandemic, standing at about 60%.

In addition to ongoing recruitment initiatives, Aberdeen Airport is also working closely with the council and interested parties to encourage people to join the taxi industry within Aberdeen and said they are “fully focused” on increasing the fleet based here.

However, the spokesman acknowledged this will not be easy.

“The demand for taxis has increased and is much larger than in 2019,” he said. “Contributing factors include a lack of alternative taxis, as all companies are struggling it means those who may have used alternative companies join the airport queue.”

An electric Tesla that is part of Aberdeen Airport's taxi fleet.

The geography of the north-east adds to the pressure for taxi drivers, with many drop-offs taking a lengthy journey.

Despite this, statistics show that 95% of airport taxi customers are picked up in less than one minute, with 2% having to wait at peak times.

Catching the bus from the airport is also an option, with First Bus’ X27 and Stagecoach’s Jet 727 taking passengers into the city centre.

However, the latter’s Service 747 that went to Ellon, Kingswells, Montrose, Peterhead and Stonehaven was axed last year, adding to the pressure on taxis.

An airport spokesman said: “Our airport supports sustainable passenger access and works closely with transport providers like the new electric 727 buses.

“The team is doing a great job with the limited resources they have.”

During periods where airport taxis are unable to meet demand, the rank is opened to other companies, although this may have limited success due to the ongoing pressures elsewhere in the city.

Uber, women’s safety and increased fares: We speak to the revellers braving Aberdeen’s taxi queues about how to reduce the wait to get home

