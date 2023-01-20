Rock Up and Ride: Aberdeen children gifted new bikes to ‘push on’ and get involved in sport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of primary school children from Aberdeen were each given a brand-new bike as part of a Scottish cycling programme.

The Rock Up and Ride pilot programme helps local children develop a “real love of cycling”.

Working alongside Active Schools Aberdeen, children from Westpark, Bramble Brae and Heathryburn, as well as from Aberdeen City Council’s virtual school, took part.

Bicycles were given to the 32 children after they took part in the four-part programme delivered by Deeside Thistle Cycling Club at Sport Aberdeen’s Northfield 3G pitch.

The kids from primaries five, six and seven were all taught how to ride and look after a bike throughout the programme.

At the end of the fourth session, they were each given a fully funded, brand-new bike to take home. They were also given a helmet, lock, lights, gloves and bike maintenance support.

Kathleen Fraser, Deeside Thistle Cycling Club coach, said: “It has been extremely rewarding as a coach to help children learn to ride a bike and develop their cycling skills over a four-week block of lessons.

“The children have grown in confidence and have been an absolute delight to coach, demonstrating enthusiasm and determination to learn a new skill. We know that they will enjoy riding with their friends and continue to have fun on bikes.”

Providing young people opportunity

They will now be able to use their bikes for active travel, such as travelling to school, and experience the independence of cycling.

Rock Up and Ride, funded by Transport Scotland, is aimed at children whose families can’t afford to give them a bike and has been “extremely successful”.

Michael Devine, Rock Up and Ride coordinator at Scottish Cycling, said: “The Rock Up and Ride programme has been extremely successful in providing young people with the opportunity to be coached by our fantastic club coaches to help them develop a real love of cycling.

“It’s been a pleasure to provide these brand-new bikes to the young people of Aberdeen who will hopefully push on and participate in the sport for years to come as well as use their bike as a means to commute.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to both the Aberdeen Active Schools team and Deeside Thistle for all their hard work in organising and putting on the sessions. Hopefully, this is the start of many more Rock Up and Ride sessions to take place in Aberdeen.”

Graeme Dale, head of sport and active communities at Sport Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Rock Up and Ride pilot programme – it is incredible that 32 children in Aberdeen have received their own free bike to use and maintain.

“It’s great to be working in partnership with Deeside Thistle Cycling Club and Scottish Cycling on this programme. I hope the children continue to enjoy cycling, reap the positive impacts that it brings and have lots of fun whilst riding.”