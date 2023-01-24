Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dirty Dancing heading for Aberdeen to give fans time of their lives

By Scott Begbie
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dirty Dancing is coming back to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

Dirty Dancing fans are in for the time of their lives – the hit stage musical is heading for Aberdeen direct from the West End.

The phenomenally popular show – now seen by millions across the globe – will settle in for a week-long run at His Majesty’s Theatre this October following a season at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Based on the iconic 80s film, Dirty Dancing is filled with hit-after-hit – such as Hungry Eyes, Do You Love Me and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life – and is packed with stunning choreography.

Dirty Dancing aims to bring the iconic movie to life on His Majesty’s stage. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

Delighted to bring Dirty Dancing to His Majesty’s Theatre

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, said: “It is a delight to bring this award-winning show to Aberdeen for its first Scottish performances in 2023.

“Dirty Dancing is a true classic, and on stage is vibrant, exciting, electrifying and will have audiences on their feet.”

Dirty Dancing tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives.

The touring version aims to bring the movie to life on stage, blending the film’s soundtrack with live performances by a hugely talented cast.

The musical first opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 and became the fastest-selling show in West End history.

It has since toured not only across the UK, but also all over Europe, North America and the Far East.

Dirty Dancing Aberdeen
Dirty Dancing on stage is a worldwide phenomenon. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts

When will Dirty Dancing be at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen?

It will run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Tuesday October 17 to Saturday October 21.

Tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday January 26 and to Friends of APA on Tuesday January 24.

For more information visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Conversation