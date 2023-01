[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen dancer plans to go out “with a bang” at the Dance World Cup before starting her full-time training next year.

Daisy King, who has been dancing since she was just three, was the first dancer from the Granite City to compete in the so-called “Olympics of Dance” last year.

The 18-year-old has qualified again, and is looking forward to taking to the stage in Braga, Portugal in June in the solo song and dance categories.

She will also compete alongside her team at the McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts in the group competitions.

The former Harlaw Academy pupil has launched a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the trip to Portugal in June, and hopes the people of Aberdeen will help her pursue her dream.

It will be the last time Daisy can take part before she starts full-time musical theatre school in London next year.

‘Surreal feeling’

Last year, the world cup – described as the Olympics of Dance – was held in San Sebastian in Spain and Daisy won a bronze and silver medal while competing with her team.

She said: “It was really quite a surreal feeling, you don’t really realise how many people are going to be there until you get there.

“There’s this big parade on the opening day and it was just full streets with people from everywhere in the world and we made so many friends from countries all over the place that we’ll see again this year.

“It was just an amazing experience.”

About 120,000 children from four to 25 compete to earn their place at the Dance World Cup every year.

Daisy, who has finished school and is taking a gap year, is looking forward to returning and hopes it will be a competition to remember before she starts theatre school.

“You’re not allowed to compete once you start full-time training,” she explained. “So, it will be an amazing way to say goodbye.

“I’ll definitely be going out with a bang.”

Excited to dance alongside Aberdeen friends

She still travels to Grangemouth every week to train at the McKechnie School as well as working at the new restaurant in His Majesty’s Theatre.

Although she can’t make every recital she appreciates those who give up their time to drive her to and from the bus stations or let her sleep on their sofas.

“A huge thank you to Nadine McKechnie,” she added. “She’s really done a lot for me this year and it’s really a big help when you’ve got that behind you.”

This year, Daisy will be competing in the senior age group and will need to perform a three-minute routine for her song and dance solo.

However, she says she is excited to have Step Up Dance studios taking part in the competition.

She said: “It’s really exciting to have people there from home turf.

“We’ve danced alongside them for years and competed with them for a long time, so they’re friends so it is very exciting to get to experience it with them as well.”

Mum will ‘always be proud of Daisy’

Proud mum Fiona Macdonald says she is “hugely impressed” by her Daisy’s determination.

However, the mum admitted it has been a strain financially and added: “But again, we’ll get there by hook or by crook.”

The pair have set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising £2,000 to help cover the costs of travelling to Portugal.

She said: “Everybody is proud of their kids, and I will always be proud of Daisy no matter what she’s chosen to do in life.

“What impresses me most, is the fact that every week she works at the theatre and on a Wednesday she gets on a bus for four hours with complete joy to travel down and take part in classes.

“Then she comes back to go back to work, and she does that week in and week out. That’s a lot for anybody of any age.

“I’m hugely impressed with her, she’s just so determined.”