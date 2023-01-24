Stonehaven optician selling frames made with used coffee grounds from war-torn Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Stonehaven optician is selling eyeglass frames made in war-torn Ukraine from used coffee grounds.

Nicola Smiles fulfilled a childhood dream of hers when she opened her optometry boutique in Cameron Street just two months ago.

The 39-year-old knew she wanted to offer customers something with a difference and it was while visiting a trade show in Paris that she came across the unusual frames made by Kyiv-based Ochis.

Backing for Ukraine

The company is continuing to trade, despite the on-going war with Russia, and is asking people to keep supporting them and the Ukrainian economy.

Its website states: “Right now, our country must keep functioning where it still can, small businesses included, so our team will do its best in the current situation.

“Wear Ukrainian brands, spread information about Ukraine, stand with Ukraine.”

The frames are made from coffee grounds collected from local coffee houses in Kyiv.

They are then mixed with other natural oils and linseed before going through different processes which eventually sees them dried into blocks from which the frames are hand-carved.

‘Intrigued’ by frames

Ms Smiles, who became a qualified optometrist in 2006 after graduating from Glasgow’s Caledonian University, said: “I’ve always wanted to open my own optician and I wanted to make it different.

“I was looking for spectacle frames and lenses that are different to what you can get in the average opticians.

“In order to find different products if you look at the UK market there isn’t anything that’s particularly different to what you can get from other high street opticians.

“I went to a trade show in Paris and the last stall we came across was Ochis frames and I was really intrigued because I love coffee and the fact they are made from coffee.

“I’ve worked across all different sectors and explored all aspects of the industry.

“I’m trying to produce something that I think brings all the good bits together and provide a really good service for people with a selection that’s different.”

Prices for the custom-made products start from £250.

Coffee smell

Ms Smiles, mum to Amelia, 11 and seven-year-old Imogen, said: “They have carried out lots of different combinations to get something that is durable.

“You pick your shape and customise with other elements such as ground coconut, sunflower petals, linseed and just plain coffee ones.

“They do smell of coffee but eventually it passes. You don’t smell it when they are on your face.

“They are quite chunky so not for everyone but I felt strongly about supporting them.

“The frames are still getting made in a war zone.

“It took me a while to get them here but it’s a talking point and I’m hoping people like them.”

Custom delays

Ms Smiles, who is married to Alan, first ordered the frames in September but a delay in production and custom issues meant they didn’t arrive until earlier this month.

She said: “The production times was longer than usual and the communication is not very good.

“If I send a email it can take a few days for them to receive it. I think it’s because they are not getting the internet coverage.

“Then they were in customs and moved to Poland where they were stuck for two or three weeks before they even moved.

“I’d paid all these money for them and had no clue where they were. But the people at Ochis assured me they were on the way.

“I ordered at the end of September and it should only have taken a month but it was start of January before they arrived.”