Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Burritos for Burns! Aberdeen restaurant FreshMex gives out freebies to celebrate Burns Night

By Cameron Roy
January 24, 2023, 1:05 pm Updated: January 24, 2023, 1:10 pm
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.
FreshMex in Aberdeen will be giving away 132 meals. Image: Deliveroo.

An Aberdeen restaurant will be giving out free burritos to celebrate Burns Night.

FreshMex, located on Schoolhill, will be giving out 132 vouchers to Aberdonians for a free meal worth £9.95.

This will include the haggis burrito, which has been proposed as an “alternative Burns Night supper”.

But customers will also be able to order a vegetarian burrito, burgers, salads and desserts.

There will be a total of 264 vouchers up for grabs, with Edinburgh also receiving 132, in a nod to the 264 years ago that Scotland’s national bard was born.

Burns Night, which takes place on January 25 each year, is widely celebrated across the north the north-east. 

The meal vouchers can be accessed through the Deliveroo app. Image: Deliveroo

How can you get a voucher?

The vouchers will be available to customers that are ordering FreshMex via Deliveroo.

They will have to input the voucher code ” ABERDEENBURNSBURRITO” for Aberdeen.

It will go live at 9.30am on Wednesday, January 25. The offer will end once all vouchers have been used.

Only one voucher will be allowed per account and delivery fees will apply.

In November, Deliveroo revealed that a burrito from FreshMex in Aberdeen was ranked 100 for top trending dishes across the world.

Ollie Marriage, Deliveroo’s regional manager for Scotland, said: “We’ve teamed up with one of Scotland’s most-loved Deliveroo restaurants, FreshMex, to give Aberdeen and Edinburgh locals a chance to have their Burns Night supper delivered direct to their doors.

“While a Burrito isn’t the first dish that springs to mind when we think of Burns Night, we wanted to combine one of Scotland’s most ordered dishes with Rabbie Burns’ appreciation of the Haggis. Sláinte Mhath!”

