Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concerns raised about misleading pre-booking signage at Turriff Recycling Centre

By Ellie Milne
January 26, 2023, 5:42 pm Updated: January 26, 2023, 6:28 pm
Signs outside Turriff Recycling Centre suggest a booking has to be made every day. Image: David Duguid.
Concerns have been raised that misleading signage at an Aberdeenshire recycling centre could put people off using the service.

MP David Duguid has written to Aberdeenshire Council about the signs outside the Turriff centre which state pre-booking is required – even on days when the system is not in place.

The local authority introduced a booking system during Covid and, after calls to scrap it when lockdown eased, decided to trial a hybrid arrangement in Formartine.

This change meant Wednesdays and Saturdays became non-booking days, with the hope it would increase recycling across the region.

Data collected during the trial will be used by the council to determine the next steps, which could involve the complete removal of the booking system in some areas.

Issues accessing recycling centres

Mr Duguid – who was among those who wanted the pre-booking system scrapped completely – is now concerned that having the signs out on non-booking days will deter people from going to the recycling centre and potentially increase fly-tipping.

The Banff and Buchan MP said: “It’s extremely disappointing that confusing signs are being kept up which say booking is still required on days where they should be taken down.

“We should be trying to get more people to recycle yet the council is putting barriers in the way which is stopping people from doing this.

The Banff and Buchan MP has raised concerns about the recycling centre signage. Image: David Duguid.

“I have written to the council with concerns about a range of issues which residents are experiencing while trying to use the recycling centres.

“Staff need to be told about these changes and these errors must be addressed otherwise any results from this hybrid trial may be skewed.

“The longer these problems persist, the more likely it is for fly-tipping to increase and our countryside to be needlessly damaged across Aberdeenshire.”

Updates to be made

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed the signs outside Turriff Recycling Centre will be updated appropriately.

A spokesman said: “We are in the process of changing the signage to reflect that booking is not necessary at Turriff household recycling centre on Wednesdays and Saturdays for most vehicle types, including cars, non-flatbed pickups, campervans and mobility adapted vehicles.

Booking is still required for commercial-type vehicles on all days at Turriff.

“We are grateful for all feedback during the trial. Any complaints or compliments are included among the criteria for its assessment, as is car counting data, the tonnages of materials deposited, the cost of the materials being disposed of, and feedback from additional customer surveying.”

