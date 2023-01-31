Scottish Water repair ‘burst waterpipe’ in AB11 area of Aberdeen which is causing interruption to supply

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Water have repaired a burst waterpipe which is causing disruptions in the AB11 area of Aberdeen.

Residents in the AB11 area of Aberdeen reported an interruption to their water supply.

Scottish Water revealed on their website they’ve completed “repairs to a burst water pipe which caused the interruption to water supplies.”

They added the water supply will “gradually come into service for customers during this period.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish water confirmed the problem is believed to be related to ongoing works in the area.

She said: “We’ve received reports from customers in the AB11 area of an interruption to their water supply.

“This is understood to be linked to ongoing works in the area which have since been halted, and the network is now recovering.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, and remind customers that while the network is recovering they may experience low or intermittent water pressure, no supply or discoloured water.”