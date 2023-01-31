Scottish Water repair ‘burst waterpipe’ in AB11 area of Aberdeen which is causing interruption to supply

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scottish Water repair ‘burst waterpipe’ in AB11 area of Aberdeen which is causing interruption to supply

By Chloe Irvine
January 31, 2023, 4:59 pm Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:26 pm
Scottish Water are investigating disruption to supply in AB11 area of Aberdeen
Scottish Water are investigating disruption to supply in AB11 area of Aberdeen

Scottish Water have repaired a burst waterpipe which is causing disruptions in the AB11 area of Aberdeen.

Residents in the AB11 area of Aberdeen reported an interruption to their water supply.

Scottish Water revealed on their website they’ve completed “repairs to a burst water pipe which caused the interruption to water supplies.”

They added the water supply will “gradually come into service for customers during this period.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish water confirmed the problem is believed to be related to ongoing works in the area.

She said: “We’ve received reports from customers in the AB11 area of an interruption to their water supply.

“This is understood to be linked to ongoing works in the area which have since been halted, and the network is now recovering.

“We apologise for the inconvenience, and remind customers that while the network is recovering they may experience low or intermittent water pressure, no supply or discoloured water.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Aberdeen University graduate accused of murder told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
Wengang Liu admitted employing five illegal workers at his Aberdeen takeaways. Image: DC Thomson.
Boss illegally employed asylum seekers at Aberdeen Chinese takeaways
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED 'to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis'
Grab a bite to eat on-the-go or sit in and enjoy a range of food and drink at various venues during Spectra. Image: FreshMex
Our guide to eating out during Spectra in Aberdeen - including the light up…
Kathleen Stevenson, former proprietor of Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose.
Kathleen Stevenson of Aberdeen built successful business in Montrose
This map shows the full extent of the pollution. Image: DC Thomson.
Video: Sewage filters keep washing up from Ellon to Newburgh — here's why
Nina Perrson and James Yorkston are set to play Aberdeen. Photo by Anna Drvnik
UK debut show in Aberdeen for The Cardigans star Nina Perrson and Scottish alt-folk…
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash

Most Read

1
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
2
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
3
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
The incident occurred at around 1.40pm today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness
6
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
10
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Captain Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart linked with move to MK Dons
Two men police Scotland are trying to identify
Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness 'serious assault' from…
26 June 2021. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, IV36 1AU. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Forres Mechanics and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. 16 Forres Joe Gauld
Allan Hale pleased to bolster Huntly squad as Joe Gauld signs from Forres Mechanics
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen's Park
Fife Park Pavilion in Keith
Moray Council calling for 'last chance' to save pavilion in Keith from demolition with…
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association. Image: Supplied.
North-east fishing leader says 'poster boys' for Brexit have been let down three years…
H &M Designs owner Hayley Kessack is happy with the growth of the business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
How Elgin woman Hayley Kessack turned a crafty hobby into a business
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business
Assynt crofters celebrating buying the land where they live in 1992.
'It opened the dam': 30th anniversary of historic Assynt buyout that paved the way…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented