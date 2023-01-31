Dean Donaldson committed to Turriff after penning new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dean Donaldson says it was important to demonstrate his commitment to Turriff United after penning a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

The Turra boss was someone mentioned as a possible candidate for recent vacancies at Banks o’ Dee and Inverurie Locos.

But Donaldson says leaving the Haughs was not something that was on his agenda as he focuses on trying to keep United – who are currently 11th in the Breedon Highland League – progressing.

He said: “There’s still plenty of work to be done, but with jobs coming up and a lot of talk about things I wanted to make sure our boys knew I’d be here.

“I need the players to buy in and commit to what we’re doing and I’ve shown I’m committed to it as well.

“It’s not an easy sell to bring players to Turriff because players want to be challenging for trophies.

“Once they come they love being at the club, but it’s getting them to come initially.

“You want to have a good culture and everyone to buy in to what we’re trying to do.

“I think it’s been unsettling for the committee and the players but it hasn’t been unsettling for me.

“I didn’t apply for anything or look to go elsewhere. I’m really happy at Turriff and I want to try to do well for Turriff.

“I’ve kept my head down and kept working hard

“It’s flattering if your name is mentioned when jobs come up, but I’ve got a job to do at Turriff.”

United have kept faith

Donaldson was also keen to praise Turriff for keeping faith in him.

The former Keith boss took the job in January 2021 with United keen to go down the route of developing young players.

Last season was a struggle with Turra finishing second bottom and Donaldson added: “When I took the job the club wanted to go down the youth route and I was happy to do that.

“But when you’re not getting results and losing by a goal here and there, it would have been easy for them to decide they needed somebody else.

“By the end of the season, we had improved things and shown good signs.

“You have to keep faith with the young boys that experience improves them and they get better with getting used to the Highland League.

“In a year or two, I think we’ll see how good the boys are.

“If we keep these players together, in time you can start competing for things, but our young players have a lot of time on our hands.

“It’s not a two-minute thing, it’s a five-year plan.”

Kinsella commits

Another of Donaldson’s young prospects has also committed his future to Turriff.

Defender Luke Kinsella, 20, has signed an extension until the summer of 2024.

He played in Saturday’s win over Forres Mechanics after spending the first half of the season on loan at Maud.

Donaldson said: “Luke wasn’t quite ready, he still needs to understand the game a wee bit better.

Turriff United are pleased to announce that @lukekinsella59 has agreed an extension to his current deal which sees him stay at The Haughs until at least summer 2024. Luke (20) who has been utilised primarily at left back is also comfortable further forward pic.twitter.com/lBDhEX4qS1 — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) January 30, 2023

“We’ve kept an eye on him in the under-20s and he’s been on-loan at Maud, where he’s done well.

“He came back in on Saturday and you could see the experience he’s gained and he was one of our best players.”