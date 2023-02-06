St Fittick’s Park campaigners stage ‘picnic’ protest outside Holyrood to fight ETZ plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

St Fittick’s Park campaigners stage ‘picnic’ protest outside Holyrood to fight ETZ plans

By Denny Andonova
February 6, 2023, 4:10 pm Updated: February 6, 2023, 4:44 pm
St Fittick's Park protest
Friends of St Fittick's Park gathered outside Holyrood to fight ETZ plans. Image: Friends of St Fittick's Park/Supplied.

Campaigners fighting to save an Aberdeen park from development have staged a “picnic” protest outside Holyrood.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park took a stand against plans to turn Torry’s “last green space” into an Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

Land at St Fittick’s Park and Doonie’s Rare Breeds Farm have been earmarked for the new development which would help the UK and Scotland reach its net zero targets.

Residents in Torry, however, have raised a myriad of concerns about the proposals, saying this would have a “detrimental” impact on the local community.

Campaigners vow to keep fighting

For the last few years, campaigners have staged a number of rallies – including outside parliament earlier this month – to show their strong discontent with the project.

And this morning, they once again held a demonstration with “Hands off St Fittick’s Park”  banners to voice their worries ahead of crunch talks at Holyrood later this week.

Campaigners held a protest against the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) plans outside Aberdeen City Council in November. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Planning minister Tom Arthur will have his say on the proposals after the council approved the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2023 in December, giving developers the go-ahead to concrete the park.

It comes after LTZ Ltd – the company behind the project – revealed revised blueprints for the development, claiming that two thirds of the park would be untouched.

However, Friends of St Fittick’s Park were not reassured by the update and vowed to continue fighting the proposals – with more protests planned for further on this week.

