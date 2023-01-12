‘Hauns Affa Torry’: St Fittick’s Park campaigners take their fight to Holyrood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community group looking to save an “incredibly important” Aberdeen park has taken its fight to Holyrood.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park want to save the green space in Torry from being developed into a new Energy Transition Zone.

Throughout 2022, the group staged a number of ‘Hauns Affa Torry’ campaign rallies to fight against the proposals.

However, at the end of the year, Aberdeen City Council approved a new planning document which could pave the way for the park to be redeveloped to help the north-east move away from its reliance on oil and gas.

In response, the group travelled 130 miles to the Scottish Parliament to call on the government to block the proposals, saying it would have a “detrimental” impact on the Torry community.

What is being proposed?

In December 2022, the city council approved the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2023, which sets out where developers can build over the next few years.

Land at St Fittick’s Park has been earmarked for the new Energy Transition Zone.

The company behind the proposals, ETZ Ltd, say developing the 40-hectare site would help the UK and Scotland reach its net zero targets as it will support offshore wind and hydrogen projects and support 2,500 jobs.

But Friends of St Fittick’s Park say it should be left alone as one of the last green spaces left in Torry, adding it plays a huge role in people’s wellbeing and in global biodiversity.

‘Extremely detrimental’

Guy Ingerson from the Scottish Greens was one of those demonstrating against the proposals outside Holyrood.

He said the community group want to see SNP Planning Minister Tom Arthur using the Scottish Government’s powers to block the city council’s development plan and stop the destruction of the park.

Mr Ingerson said: “This is an incredibly important site that needs to be protected.

“We saw over lockdown the value of green spaces, particularly for the more vulnerable.

“More and more people are recognising the value of this park for both the community and wildlife biodiversity.”

He said saving the park is a matter of public health, as people in Torry on average live a decade less than people elsewhere in the city.

Mr Ingerson added: “In Torry, a huge amount of people live in flats or shared accommodation and sometimes you just need to get out, get some fresh air, and have somewhere you can go with your thoughts.

“That will be lost if this development goes ahead.

“It would be extremely detrimental to this community and that is why we are so determined to protect this space.”

Huge environmental benefits

Friends of St Fittick’s Park say there is a massive environmental benefit to saving the park as well as a public health benefit.

They argue wetlands like those in the park are some of the most endangered globally.

And the group say this is just as important as helping the north-east move away from relying on the oil and gas industry to green, renewable energy.

Mr Ingerson added: “You can’t start off the just transition with an injustice.

“It is important the needs of the community are taken into consideration in the transition.”