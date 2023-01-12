‘Hauns Affa Torry’: St Fittick’s Park campaigners take their fight to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Hauns Affa Torry’: St Fittick’s Park campaigners take their fight to Holyrood

By Rachel Amery
January 12, 2023, 6:08 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 7:54 pm
Friends of St Fittick's Park outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Rachel Amery/DC Thomson.
Friends of St Fittick's Park outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Rachel Amery/DC Thomson.

A community group looking to save an “incredibly important” Aberdeen park has taken its fight to Holyrood.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park want to save the green space in Torry from being developed into a new Energy Transition Zone.

Throughout 2022, the group staged a number of ‘Hauns Affa Torry’ campaign rallies to fight against the proposals.

However, at the end of the year, Aberdeen City Council approved a new planning document which could pave the way for the park to be redeveloped to help the north-east move away from its reliance on oil and gas.

In response, the group travelled 130 miles to the Scottish Parliament to call on the government to block the proposals, saying it would have a “detrimental” impact on the Torry community.

What is being proposed?

In December 2022, the city council approved the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2023, which sets out where developers can build over the next few years.

Land at St Fittick’s Park has been earmarked for the new Energy Transition Zone.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied/Scottish Greens.

The company behind the proposals, ETZ Ltd, say developing the 40-hectare site would help the UK and Scotland reach its net zero targets as it will support offshore wind and hydrogen projects and support 2,500 jobs.

But Friends of St Fittick’s Park say it should be left alone as one of the last green spaces left in Torry, adding it plays a huge role in people’s wellbeing and in global biodiversity.

‘Extremely detrimental’

Guy Ingerson from the Scottish Greens was one of those demonstrating against the proposals outside Holyrood.

He said the community group want to see SNP Planning Minister Tom Arthur using the Scottish Government’s powers to block the city council’s development plan and stop the destruction of the park.

Mr Ingerson said: “This is an incredibly important site that needs to be protected.

Guy Ingerson (middle) with other demonstrators from Friends of St Fittick’s Park. Image: Supplied/Scottish Greens.

“We saw over lockdown the value of green spaces, particularly for the more vulnerable.

“More and more people are recognising the value of this park for both the community and wildlife biodiversity.”

He said saving the park is a matter of public health, as people in Torry on average live a decade less than people elsewhere in the city.

Mr Ingerson added: “In Torry, a huge amount of people live in flats or shared accommodation and sometimes you just need to get out, get some fresh air, and have somewhere you can go with your thoughts.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied/Scottish Greens.

“That will be lost if this development goes ahead.

“It would be extremely detrimental to this community and that is why we are so determined to protect this space.”

Huge environmental benefits

Friends of St Fittick’s Park say there is a massive environmental benefit to saving the park as well as a public health benefit.

They argue wetlands like those in the park are some of the most endangered globally.

And the group say this is just as important as helping the north-east move away from relying on the oil and gas industry to green, renewable energy.

Friends of St Fittick’s Park outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Supplied/Scottish Greens.

Mr Ingerson added: “You can’t start off the just transition with an injustice.

“It is important the needs of the community are taken into consideration in the transition.”

