Aberdeen’s Soul nightclub to axe bouncers during the week as slump leaves bosses closing up early

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Soul nightclub will scrap weeknight bouncers as trade craters by as much as 95%.

Bosses told the council that prior to Covid, between 200 to 300 people would regularly pack into the Union Street venue throughout the week.

But now that’s dwindled to just 10 to 20 punters scattered across the cavernous former church.

Regardless of the number of people inside, the rules have meant Soul has to employ bouncers from 11pm onwards.

But reluctant to pay out amid the triple threat of rising costs, plummeting footfall and a security staff shortage, the venue has instead been shutting at 11pm.

That is three hours earlier than it is licensed to remain open until.

PB Devco, which runs Soul and several other city venues, recently asked Aberdeen City Council for permission to stop employing door staff between Sunday and Thursday nights.

The matter came before the licensing committee this week.

Concerns over Aberdeen ‘closing early’ as Soul seeks bouncer changes

A statement from Soul to the council explains: “The lack of footfall within Aberdeen’s city centre, in particular on weekdays, has been highlighted by several partners.

“As the cost-of-living crisis grows into the beginning of 2023, the disparity between those that can afford to go out and those that cannot becomes more prevalent – and will further decrease the city’s footfall.

“Due to the local licensing condition, Soul is simply closing at 11pm rather than paying the extra money for security.

“This stipulation leads to Aberdeen essentially ‘closing early’ and becoming less attractive.”

PB Devco’s lawyer also told the council that bouncers are required to be paid for a full three-hour shift, even if they aren’t needed for that long.

Typically they work in pairs, with more standing guard on busier nights.

The sought-after rule change would mean the venue could stay open until midnight from Monday to Thursday.

Soul recently announced amended opening hours, but it’s been closing even earlier than advertised as of late:

Why is trade drying up?

A Soul representative told the meeting that the many functions which ensured a bustling trade throughout the week pre-pandemic “seem to have disappeared”.

She added: “Before then, we would have anything from 200-300 people on weeknights.

“Now sometimes it can be 10-20 people in after 10pm.

“All the venues around us also shut at 11pm, so there’s not really much draw at our end of the city centre.”

The employee suggested this could perhaps also be attributed to more people working from home, and not going out to socialise at the end of the day.

What did Aberdeen police say about Soul bouncers?

Local police chiefs objected to the plans, warning of a rise in anti-social behaviour if stewards aren’t about.

But Soul insist that, should the premises opt to open late on select weeknights, bouncers would be employed.

Bosses also explained that they are typically only used to help usher customers out at closing time during the week.

Aberdeen councillor’s failed bid to keep bouncers at Soul

The SNP’s Neil Copland led calls to reject the change, but was outvoted by five votes to three.

The licensing committee convener reckons bouncers might be needed again in the future, amid hopes that nightlife could bounce back.

Do you think Soul should keep its weeknight bouncers? Let us know in our comments section below

Others argued that the change was needed, with Labour’s Barney Crockett acknowledging the “dramatic situation” facing city centre firms.

PB Devco’s College Bar on Alford Place had an identical application discussed at the meeting, which was passed for the same reason.