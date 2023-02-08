Ukrainian refugee building new life in Aberdeen after securing job as a seamstress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ukrainian refugee forced to flee her home has found a new life in Aberdeen – as well as a new job as a seamstress for a social enterprise.

Before war broke out in her country, Nataliia Zaplitna worked for a large sewing factory in Kharkiv making clothing and hats.

The 39-year-old was forced to leave her home and job and still prays for those caught up in the war in her homeland.

Members of her family have died in the conflict, and Miss Zaplitna finds it too traumatic to speak about, saying the war has changed her life forever.

However, after a “very stressful” experience leaving Ukraine, she has settled into her new home in Aberdeen and has now found a job as a seamstress and tape edger with Glencraft.

The social enterprise based in Mastrick supports visually impaired and disadvantaged people with dignity through work making mattresses and other soft furnishings.

“The war has changed my life forever, she said. “My world is not the same as it was before.

“In Kharkiv, I had a settled life. I had a job I enjoyed. Everything was great. On February 24 last year, I heard a loud explosion which caused all of my life to disappear.

“It was a very stressful experience leaving Ukraine. I still find it incredibly difficult to speak about the loss of those close to me.

“It was too dangerous for me to stay so I decided I had to leave, as did many others.”

Six months in hotel after 2,500-mile journey

Miss Zaplitna remains in contact with her brother – who is unable to leave Ukraine due to the male travel ban – and friends still in the country on a daily basis.

She said: “They say that life in Ukraine is very hard because of the war and winter has added further difficulties. There is almost nothing good to mention. Nobody knows when the war will end, but everyone I talk to in Ukraine has a hope that soon we will have peace again.”

After making a 2,500-mile journey from Kharkiv, near the Russian border, Miss Zaplitna now lives in student accommodation in Aberdeen city centre.

As we draw towards the end of what has been a turbulent year for many, the team at Glencraft would like to take the time… Posted by Glencraft Luxury Mattresses on Friday, 23 December 2022

She took a bus from her hometown to Poland, where she stayed for two weeks at a refugee centre. Once a visa was issued she was able to fly from Gdansk to Edinburgh before taking a bus to the Granite City.

The seamstress spent six months in a hotel before being moved into student accommodation.

Seamstress skills needed in Aberdeen

Miss Zaplitna started exploring the city and settled into her new home, particularly liking the architecture and the beach.

She started looking for a job and was told by an interpreter about the vacancy at Glencraft.

The social enterprise had been struggling to fill the position and realised Miss Zaplitna had all the skills they desired.

Donald MacKay, managing director at Glencraft, said: “We had been struggling for some months to fill a role for an experienced tape edger, and we saw that with Nataliia we could fill a gap in our own team while bringing some stability and routine to her at a difficult moment in her life.

“Her experience and knowledge has been a great help to Glencraft and I believe that the support and affection she has had from our own team have been a help to her.”

My message to other Ukrainians who have been placed in Scotland is to not lose hope. It is possible to find meaningful employment and there is many opportunities in Scotland to settle.”

Miss Zaplitna has been working with Glencraft for almost four months and is happy to do a job she loves again while working with friendly people, despite the language barrier.

She said: “I believe I am very lucky to do the job I know and love here in Aberdeen – especially within my area of expertise. I’m happy I have the opportunity to continue working within the same role and industry.

“I also love the people here at Glencraft. Everyone is very friendly, approachable and eager to communicate despite the language barrier. They make me feel welcome and are also helping me to learn English.”

She added: “My message to other Ukrainians who have been placed in Scotland is to not lose hope. It is possible to find meaningful employment and there is many opportunities in Scotland to settle.

“One day I will return to Ukraine but those thoughts are put to one side. They are for a different time.”