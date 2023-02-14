Aberdeen nominated for another top Britain in Bloom prize

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s floral display has been named as one of the finalists of national gardening competition Britain in Bloom.

Four groups which were successful in environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Beautiful Scotland competition have reached the Royal Horticultural Society’s UK-wide final.

Among those nominated is Aberdeen City Council’s Aberdeen Communities Together who were crowned joined winners of the overall Beautiful Scotland Rosebow last year.

The judges said: “Aberdonians value their parks, and this public support has helped persuade decision makers of the value of green spaces despite ongoing pressures on local authority finance.

“The fact that two councillors took the time to meet the judges emphasised this commitment.”

The project is one of two nominees in the city category with London’s London Borough of Tower Hamlets as the other.

Aberdeen Communties Together aims to make Aberdeen a better place which ranges from someone picking up litter to entire communties taking on gardening work.

‘Make Aberdeen a desirable place to live’

Aberdeen City Council’s communities, housing, and public protection convener Miranda Radley said: “All of us involved with Aberdeen Communities Together are delighted to be finalists at this year’s Britain in Bloom awards.

“We had a fantastic end to 2022 as we were crowned joint Keep Scotland Beautiful winner of the Rosebowl prize and the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society Award at the Beautiful Scotland celebration.

“Our main aim is to continue to make Aberdeen a desirable place to live, work, study, visit and do business.

“Recognition like this is a wonderful bonus and testament to the amazing efforts of our volunteers and staff.”

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “It’s fantastic to see Aberdeen Communities Together reach the RHS Britain in Bloom UK finals.

“All of our Beautiful Scotland groups do so much spectacular work in their communities, through the preservation and enhancement of their neighbourhoods.”

The competition winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in October.