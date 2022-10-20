Volunteer groups recognised at Beautiful Scotland awards for environmental efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volunteer groups recognised at Beautiful Scotland awards for environmental efforts

By Lauren Taylor
October 20, 2022, 10:29 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 5:03 pm
Groups from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray have been rewarded for their environmental efforts. Picture supplied by Keep Scotland Beautiful.
Groups from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray have been recognised for their efforts to become more climate and nature friendly.

The Beautiful Scotland awards ceremony was held virtually by the environmental charity yesterday, celebrating the effort to Keep Scotland Beautiful.

This was the first full Beautiful Scotland competition held after a two-year pause. The theme for 2022 was the Year of Stories with judging held from August 1 until August 14.

Run by the charity alongside the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the competition recognises volunteers, groups and local authorities for their work to protect and enhance their local area.

A total of 46 entrants, from 18 local authority areas, were congratulated for their efforts to support and enhance their local communities, encouraging biodiversity and contributing to climate action.

Local winners

Eight groups from across the north-east have been recognised for their commitment to keeping Scotland beautiful.

Aberdeen Communities Together, jointly with East Haven Together, won the prestigious Rosebowl prize – securing the top spot in horticulture, environment and community.

Cove in Bloom was awarded the Silver Gilt and Brighter Bucksburn received a certificate of recognition.

Aberdeen City Council was also the joint winner, alongside East Lothian Council, of the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society Award.

In Aberdeenshire, the Stonehaven Horizon Project and Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group were both awarded Gold by judges.

Meanwhile, Brighter Bervie received a certificate of recognition.

Members of Stonehaven Horizon Project. Picture supplied by Keep Scotland Beautiful

The Stonehaven Horizon Project also scooped the Year of Stories Award for their project with the Mearns Writers.

Finally, in Moray, Forres in Bloom received a Gold award from the judges.

Throughout autumn and winter, Keep Scotland Beautiful will be visiting judged entrants who wish to be presented with their well-earned certificates and awards.

Celebrating top prize

Aberdeen has also been awarded the top prize of Best City following a visit in August by judges Stan de Prato and Andrew Hogarth.

The judges said: “Aberdonians value their parks, and this public support has helped persuade decision makers of the value of green spaces despite ongoing pressures on local authority finance.

“The fact that two councillors took time to meet the judges emphasised this commitment.”

During the visit, they were joined by Depute Provost Steve Delaney, who said they were “very impressed” by what they saw.

He added: “This is amazing news and even better than we could have hoped for although our wonderful Environmental Services team, led by Steven Shaw, communities and army of volunteers across the city naturally gave us every confidence that we would do well.

“It was an absolute pleasure to accompany the judges on their tour of our beautiful green spaces which we now know are the best in Scotland. It was clear that they were very impressed by what they saw.

“My warmest congratulations to everyone on achieving these wonderful boosts for our city.”

Stan De Prato, Andrew Hogarth and Depute Provost Steve Delaney at the Winter Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. 

Groups thanked for ‘working tirelessly’

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, thanked the entrants and encouraged others to get involved.

He said: “We’re in a climate and nature emergency, but we know that communities across Scotland have been working tirelessly to protect and enhance their neighbourhoods, reconnecting with the environment and their communities, and rebuilding after the challenges that the lockdowns posed.

“Beautiful Scotland provides us with such a wonderful opportunity to recognise all the excellent work being done, and to celebrate with, and thank everyone who is keeping Scotland beautiful.”

Kay Clark, RHS community development manager, explained it is encouraging to see community gardeners using their talents to address climate issues and embrace planet-friendly gardening.

She said: “Gardeners across Scotland are turning to novel and inspiring ways to support the environment, wildlife and ensure their local areas are attractive places to live and work. Congratulations to them all.”

Find out more about joining Beautiful Scotland in 2023 online.

