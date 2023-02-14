NHS Highland fined £180,000 after staff shortages led to death of pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

NHS Highland fined £180,000 after staff shortages led to death of pensioner

By Jenni Gee
February 14, 2023, 12:22 pm
Raigmore hospital from the outside
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.

NHS Highland has been fined £180,000 after a pensioner died of multiple falls while being treated at Raigmore Hospital.

Colin Lloyd, 78, had been identified as being at high risk of falling and in need of one-to-one care when he was admitted to Raigmore following a fall at home.

However, despite repeated requests for additional nursing staff none were made available and Mr Lloyd died of head injuries following a series of falls on the ward.

At a previous hearing, NHS Highland admitted a single health and safety breach in relation to Mr Lloyd’s death in February 2019.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair previously told the court that Mr Lloyd had been taken to Raigmore Hospital on February 6 2019 following a suspected fall at home.

On admission to ward 6A he was assessed as being a mobile patient who was at a “high risk” of further falls and bed rails were also deemed unsuitable, so he was classed as a patient that required one-to-one care from nurses.

“Mr Lloyd was not given one-to-one care, ” Ms Sinclair said, adding: “At 11.20pm on February 6 he rolled out of bed and hit his head.”

Cause of death was given as ‘recurrent falls’

The patient was found “lying on the floor with blood from a new laceration on his forehead”.

The following day the charge nurse reviewed staffing and made a request for a bank nurse to be brought in to meet the need for one-to-one care.

“The bank request was not fulfilled on the 7th or 8th of February,” Ms Sinclair told the court.

Mr Lloyd had a “near miss” incident on February 8 and two further falls on February 12 and 14.

He died on the ward on February 16 and the primary cause of death was given as “recurrent falls causing large left subdural haematoma”.

When the case called for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court today, Sheriff Robert Frazer recorded his condolences to Mr Lloyd’s family and those who knew him.

‘Clear red flags and failures in the level of care’

The sheriff noted that the hospital had responded to the “tragic death” with a series of measures to prevent reoccurrence.

He said that included a full-scale review of internal systems and patient procedures, the introduction of early-morning patient safety huddles involving senior management and staff to identify particular patient needs and a new electronic rostering system to record and track patient and staffing levels.

The court heard that there had been “clear red flags and failures in the level of care” which contributed to Mr Lloyd’s death, but Sheriff Frazer said there were “no deliberate breaches or failures so far short of the necessary standards to place this in the high or very high categories of culpability”.

The sheriff highlighted that the Highland Health Board had a budget of just under £1 billion, all of which is already accounted for.

As he fined the health authority £180,000, Sheriff Frazer said: “Since 2021, pressures, both financial and in terms of levels of treatment, have grown and not decreased on the NHS which is entirely state-funded.

“Any financial penalty will inevitably impact on the board’s budget and how it is utilised.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Debbie Carroll, who leads on health and safety investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “The tragic death of Colin Lloyd could have been prevented had suitable and sufficient measures been put in place.

“Highland Health Board failed to have effective arrangements and control measures were in place to prevent or mitigate falls to patients identified as being at risk and as a result Colin Lloyd suffered fatal head trauma.

“This prosecution should remind duty holders that a failure to manage and implement effective measures can have fatal consequences and they will be held accountable for this failure.”

‘We are sorry’

NHS Highland’s director of people and culture Fiona Hogg, who is also the board’s lead executive for health and safety, said: “We are deeply sorry for the failures identified in our care that led to the death of a patient at Raigmore Hospital in 2019.

“We recognise the lasting hurt this will have caused to those who loved and cared for Mr Lloyd and we are sorry for letting them down.

“Our internal review following the incident identified several areas of improvement and as a result, we have made a number of changes to our systems and practice.

“This includes clearer, more responsive processes for escalating staff shortages, the introduction of volunteers to provide additional support and companionship for older people in the acute hospital setting, and enhanced training for staff caring for people who are at risk of falling.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Crime & Courts

Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was 'like something out…
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'Expensive' mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Drunk man staggered into road, threatened motorists and damaged car
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man's face with kitchen knife
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was 'holding it for someone'
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Man who harassed woman walked into home uninvited

Most Read

1
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Aberdeen mum horrified after daughter, 5, sees half-naked images on McDonald’s tablet
2
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than ‘Tennent’s and SkySports’ as it…
3
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
5
4
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Watch: Janey Godley talks about farewell tour as iconic Scottish comedian arrives in Aberdeen
5
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Masked gunman who roamed street in stab vest and helmet was ‘like something out…
6
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Alleycat closure
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still "deeply fragile"
police appeal
Man taken to hospital following crash between motorbike and car on A96 near Pitmachie
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Plans approved for first private plastic surgery clinic in Inverness
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Peterhead hospital closes maternity unit and A&E over water quality concerns
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
WATCH: Aberdeen gull 'viciously' attacks £800 drone causing it to crash land in Torry
3
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
'It's just so shocking': Safety fears after car crashes into Bridge of Don home
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Derek Tucker: Sanctimonious Big Brother-style governance won't end well for Scottish leaders
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Pothole-plagued Inverness streets described as an 'archaeological dig' as concerns raised about 20 years…
Colin Lloyd died following a series of falls at Raigmore Hospital.
Drilling starts as the search for base metals ramps up in Aberdeenshire
2
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland coach Shane Burger hopes to see fringe stars come to the fore…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented