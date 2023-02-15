High street sales show modest January rebound but are still “deeply fragile”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High street sales show modest January rebound but are still “deeply fragile”

By Simon Warburton
February 15, 2023, 12:01 am
Inverness Alleycat closure
Inverness High Street. Image: Jason Hedges.

Inverness Bid has cautiously welcomed data showing retail sales in Scotland increased in January but the figures nonetheless show a “deeply fragile” recovery.

The January sales helped retail sales to increase 8.9% compared with January 2022, new research indicates.

However the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) latest retail sales monitor, produced with KPMG, said once inflation is accounted for  Scotland recorded a 1% growth compared to January 2022.

Warm clothing was among the top sellers but warned consumer spending continues to be cautious.

Lorraine Bremner McBride
Inverness Bid director Lorraine Bremner McBride. Image: Inverness Bid.

Retailers still face pressure

Inverness BID director Lorraine Bremner McBride welcomed confirmation of the rise in sales but noted retailers in Inverness continued to face pressures and would need support.

She said: “The SRC data comparing national sales in January this year across a number of sectors indicates there has been some improvement versus January 2022.

“However, this is against a backdrop of reduced sales overall.

“Our members still face a number of economic and other pressures and given overall many non-domestic rateable values in retail for example have reduced in the city centre – supporting locally based enterprise where at all possible remains vitally important to our local economy at a critical time.”

SRC deputy head Ewan MacDonald-Russell warned governments against raising costs for retailers in coming weeks. Image SRC

SRC deputy head Ewan MacDonald Russell noted any retail recovery was “deeply fragile” adding: “Consumers continue to be cautious with their spending and any increase in their costs is likely to be felt in reduced shop takings.

“With that in mind local and national government need to keep consumer incomes at the heart of their plans in the coming weeks.

Any plans which increase the cost of living for the near future need ditching”

SRC deputy head Ewan MacDonald Russell

“It should be obvious any plans which increase the cost of living for the near future need ditching if they don’t want to quell any economic recovery before it comes entrenched.”

For his part KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin said despite January typically being a low-spending month, Scotland did see real terms sales growth giving the sector “cause for hope.”

KPMG partner Paul Martin
KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin said the ‘tightrope’ for retailers was ensuring affordability for customers while their own costs rise. Image: KPMG.

Food sales rise

Mr Martin added: “Despite the cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on Scots, money was still spent online and at the tills last month.

“Consumer spending patterns and behaviour have shifted to focus more on essentials and with the latest interest rate rise and utility price increases on the horizon, shrinking household incomes means we will continue to see a shift in what consumers buy and where they buy from.

“Retailers are facing a tightrope. As their costs rise and margins are squeezed, they also have to ensure affordability and value for customers.

“Although many have demonstrated resilience over recent years, it is likely we will continue to see casualties both online and on the high street this year.”

The SRC retail sales monitor, produced with KPMG, found total retail sales last month increased by 8.9% compared with January 2022.

Food sales rose by 11.3% in the same period and non-food sales by 6.9%.

Data show the January rise was below the three-month average increase of 9.5% and the 12-month average growth of 12.2%.

[[title]]

[[text]]
