Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released

The trailer for a hotly anticipated Hollywood blockbuster filmed in Aberdeen has dropped, with fans treated to some exclusive shots of familiar places.

Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird brought his latest big-budget picture Tetris to the north-east in 2021 in the hopes of encouraging more filmmakers to feature the region.

A number of roads in the city’s Tillydrone area, as well as George Street and King Street, were transformed into Soviet-era Russia for about a week for the filming.

And while the classic Russian cars and dozens of crew members with big cameras turned a few curious heads, the biggest draw was the film’s leading star Taron Egerton.

For days, fans would line up the streets to catch a glimpse of the big-shot Hollywood actor, best known for his roles in the trilogy Kingsman and Oscar-winning Rocketman.

Egerton stars as Dutch entrepreneur Henk Rogers who sees the potential in the game Tetris and is determined to secure its international distribution rights.

The trailer for the film was finally released today, with several shots of well-known places in the Aberdeen featured.

Mr Baird told the Press and Journal: “I’m really excited to see if people can spot where we have transformed my beloved home city into the USSR and Japan.”

Some of the scenes which have been featured include shots of Aberdeen University’s Zoology building doubling as the headquarters of state-owned computing firm Elorg.

A drone shot of the city’s famous high rises on Gallowgate also appear in the trailer, while the old Halliburton building in Dyce appears as the supposed-to-be Nintendo HQ.

Can you spot the places? Watch the trailer below: