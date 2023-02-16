Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid

Highland MSP Kate Forbes has yet to confirm if she is willing to throw her hat in the ring to become Scotland's next first minister.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 16, 2023, 3:53 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes has yet to confirm if she is willing to throw her hat in the ring to become Scotland’s next first minister.

She has been tipped as one of the frontrunners for the position but so far has kept her cards close to her chest.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is currently on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter, Naomi, in August.

Ms Forbes, who was appointed finance secretary by Nicola Sturgeon in 2020, praised the SNP leader following her shock resignation on Thursday.

Kate Forbes with her husband Ali MacLennan after birth of their daughter Naomi. Image: Ruaraidh White.

But she has so far refused to be drawn on whether she is interested in the role.

The 32-year-old has impressed since being parachuted into the finance brief following the resignation of disgraced Finance Secretary Derek Mackay.

However, Ms Forbes is a member of the Free Church of Scotland and is likely to face questions about her religious beliefs, particularly where they may conflict with many key SNP issues such as trans rights. 

Praise for Nicola Sturgeon

Reacting to the first minister’s resignation, she said: “Nicola Sturgeon has led our country with distinction, resilience and compassion.

“Her work ethic, her care for people and her desire to serve are second to none.

“As other political leaders have come and gone, her length of tenure is testament to her abilities.

“There is no doubt that leadership over such a prolonged period has a huge personal cost, particularly throughout the unprecedented Covid years.

“It has been a privilege to serve in her government.

Kate Forbes and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

“I wish her and her family all the very best for the next chapter.”

A spokesman for Ms Forbes said: “Kate is currently on maternity leave, and she will return to her duties as MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch over the coming months.”

Ms Sturgeon announced her intention to stand down just over 24 hours ago, and the race to replace her is set to commence in the coming days.

The SNP’s ruling body will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss a timetable for the leadership race, with an announcement expected afterwards.

Potential candidates include former Moray MP Angus Robertson, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister, Ash Regan, who quit over the government’s gender reforms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Safety inspections on A947 after ‘fireball’ tanker crash with driver taken to hospital
3
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him
4
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Serial seagull shooter ordered to surrender weapons but escapes further punishment
6
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
7
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man with ‘drunken tongue’ hurled homophobic and religious slurs as he resisted arrest
8
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister
9
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east
10
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians

More from Press and Journal

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
'We've got fantastic entertainment': Speyfest adds more acts to the folk festival's lineup
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
New MRI scanner extends diagnostic and treatment offering in north-east

Editor's Picks

Most Commented