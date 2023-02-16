Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland MSP Kate Forbes has yet to confirm if she is willing to throw her hat in the ring to become Scotland’s next first minister.

She has been tipped as one of the frontrunners for the position but so far has kept her cards close to her chest.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch is currently on maternity leave after the birth of her daughter, Naomi, in August.

Ms Forbes, who was appointed finance secretary by Nicola Sturgeon in 2020, praised the SNP leader following her shock resignation on Thursday.

But she has so far refused to be drawn on whether she is interested in the role.

The 32-year-old has impressed since being parachuted into the finance brief following the resignation of disgraced Finance Secretary Derek Mackay.

However, Ms Forbes is a member of the Free Church of Scotland and is likely to face questions about her religious beliefs, particularly where they may conflict with many key SNP issues such as trans rights.

Praise for Nicola Sturgeon

Reacting to the first minister’s resignation, she said: “Nicola Sturgeon has led our country with distinction, resilience and compassion.

“Her work ethic, her care for people and her desire to serve are second to none.

“As other political leaders have come and gone, her length of tenure is testament to her abilities.

“There is no doubt that leadership over such a prolonged period has a huge personal cost, particularly throughout the unprecedented Covid years.

“It has been a privilege to serve in her government.

“I wish her and her family all the very best for the next chapter.”

A spokesman for Ms Forbes said: “Kate is currently on maternity leave, and she will return to her duties as MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch over the coming months.”

Ms Sturgeon announced her intention to stand down just over 24 hours ago, and the race to replace her is set to commence in the coming days.

The SNP’s ruling body will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss a timetable for the leadership race, with an announcement expected afterwards.

Potential candidates include former Moray MP Angus Robertson, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister, Ash Regan, who quit over the government’s gender reforms.